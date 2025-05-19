Did Joe Biden know about his prostate cancer long before the diagnosis?

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a revelation that has sparked widespread concern and sympathy across the nation. The diagnosis, which reportedly came shortly after he left office, follows months of speculation about his health and public appearances that drew scrutiny. While the announcement has taken many by surprise, a urologist suggests that Biden may have been aware of his condition earlier, given the advanced stage of the disease. Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, raising concerns nationwide. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)

Urologist suggests Biden could have been aware of his cancer long before

Urologist Dr. David Shusterman believes that it is possible that the former president could be aware of his prostate cancer long before the diagnosis came in.

He shared with NewsNation, “It’s very unlikely that someone could get annual checkups and not notice a PSA elevation over the past, you know, but this is what I typically would see in a VA hospital, where a patient hasn’t had medical attention in 10 years presents to an emergency room with bone pain, and then they find that it’s metastatic prostate cancer.”

He added, “Usually, it takes from the first diagnosis of prostate cancer to spread would take five to 10 years, even in the most aggressive form.” The Urologist also pointed out, “In the modern age of medicine, especially the fact that he was a former president, he had intensive state-of-the-art care…“I mean, it’s very unusual to hear that someone has prostate cancer, where they’re annually being followed up, and the fact that we just find it at a Gleason nine is just pretty much unheard of in this day and age of medicine,” as reported by NewsNation.

Biden shares prostate cancer diagnosis

On Sunday afternoon, Biden’s office released a statement that read, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” It further read, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”