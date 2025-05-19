Joe Biden shares smiling selfie with Jill and their cat in first post since cancer diagnosis

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Joe Biden’s office confirmed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. The announcement follows weeks of mounting speculation over his health and comes as a sobering moment for supporters and political observers alike. Since the diagnosis, Biden broke his silence with a public post, his first since the news emerged, where he acknowledged the gravity of his condition. Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, a revelation confirmed by his office.(@JoeBiden/X)

In his first post on X since his cancer diagnosis announcement, the former president wrote, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”