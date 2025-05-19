Jill Biden accused of ‘elder abuse’ after husband Joe's prostate cancer diagnosis: ‘Yet another coverup?’

Jill Biden has come under fire after her husband Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. The former first lady has been accused of “elder abuse,” with many claiming she surely knew her husband was sick but still dragged him to shows and forced him to make public appearances. Jill Biden accused of ‘elder abuse’ after husband Joe's prostate cancer diagnosis (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Donald Trump Jr. has questioned Jill too, asking how she missed the signs. Trump Jr. took to X to share a doctor’s post, which read, “Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic. Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025.”

The doctor added that it is “highly likely” that Biden was “carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed.”

Reposting it, Trump Jr. wrote on X, “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???”

Many other netizens blasted Jill after Biden’s diagnosis. Take a look:

‘This was a group in the White House who were allergic to transparency’

Meanwhile, a Biden family insider has spoken up about the formeradministration's culture of concealment. Michael LaRosa alleged during a conversation with FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy that the people around Biden refused to be transparent during his tenure in the White House.

"This was a group in the White House who were allergic to transparency, and I'm talking about just in the East Wing," LaRosa said. "The very first day walking into the White House, the usher was fired, and I couldn't get reporters straight answers, because nobody would give me straight answers."

LaRosa served as press secretary for former first lady Jill Biden from 2021 to 2022. "What I am suggesting… [is] it was not intuitive… it was not their style to be transparent about anything. They took days and months to be deliberative, and I'm talking about the small things, about when the dog bites occurred," he added, referring to the Biden family’s dog, Major, who had reportedly bitten several people.

"Or about the wedding with the grandkids," he continued. "They got caught lying to the press about press coverage, because they were so scared to be transparent about anything. I said to myself at some point, 'If it's this hard to get them to just be transparent and disclose things and to just be upfront from the beginning about anything, even the small things… My God, what would happen if there were big things?'"