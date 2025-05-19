Biden's 2022 cancer remark, brother's ‘whatever time’ wish surface amid renewed health concerns

Former President Joe Biden's remark on having cancer and his brother's 2024 comments surfaced on Sunday after the Democrat's office announced that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. The press statement further added that the Biden family is reviewing options for possible treatment plans. Joe Biden's office announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer(AP)

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement read.

Read More: Joe Biden prostate cancer diagnosis: What a Gleason score of 9 means?

Now, Biden's comments from 2022 have resurfaced. Back then, the 82-year-old was speaking from a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts when he spoke about having cancer.

“And guess what? The first frost, you knew what was happening. You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up (with) have cancer and why can — for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," he said.

After the remark raised concerns, the White House clarified that Biden was referring to the publicly disclosed fact that he had skin cancer removed before he became president.

Joe Biden's brother, Frank, in July last year, also made comments about the former president's health.

Read More: Trump and Kamala Harris 'saddened' by Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis | Who else reacted

In a statement to CBS News, Frank said: "Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left in our lives. He is a genuine Hero. Country over self. Sounds corny in our cynical political environment, but he nor I are cynical. The goal remains the same. Defeat Trump and continue the work Joe has done. My hope is our party rallies around this heroic act.”

However, there was no mention of cancer in those comments.