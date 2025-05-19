Trump and Kamala Harris 'saddened' by Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis | Who else reacted

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was "saddened" by the news that his predecessor and political opponent Joe Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Joe Biden and Donald Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony in Washington. (File)(AFP)

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump posted on Truth Social. Despite frequently mocking Biden over his age and cognitive health, Trump offered a conciliatory message.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also responded to the news, describing Biden as a fighter.

Sharing a photo with Biden on X, Harris wrote, “Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office announced on Sunday.

Doctors examined him last week after he experienced urinary symptoms and detected a prostate nodule. The diagnosis, confirmed on Friday, revealed that the cancer had metastasised to the bone.

