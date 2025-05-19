Joe Biden prostate cancer diagnosis: What a Gleason score of 9 means?
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office announced. The 82-year-old was examined last week after he experienced urinary symptoms, according to a statement Sunday from spokesperson Kelly Scully. The cancer had metastasized to the bone.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” Scully said. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
The press release noted a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) and metastasis to the bone. Below is an explanation of what a Gleason score of 9 means in the context of this diagnosis.
What is a Gleason Score?
The Gleason score is a grading system used to assess the aggressiveness of prostate cancer based on the appearance of cancer cells under a microscope. It ranges from 6 to 10, with higher scores indicating more aggressive cancer. A score of 9 is among the highest, signifying a highly aggressive form.
Score Breakdown: A Gleason score of 9 typically combines two patterns, such as 4+5 or 5+4, where the first number represents the most common cell pattern and the second the secondary pattern. Pattern 5 indicates the most abnormal, least differentiated cells, suggesting rapid cancer growth.
Grade Group 5: A Gleason score of 9 corresponds to Grade Group 5, the highest risk category, indicating a cancer that is likely to grow and spread quickly, per the American Cancer Society.
Metastasis to Bone: The diagnosis includes bone metastasis, meaning the cancer has spread beyond the prostate to the skeletal system, a hallmark of advanced-stage (Stage IV) prostate cancer. This complicates treatment and worsens prognosis, per Mayo Clinic.