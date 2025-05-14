Health decline to wheelchair use: 10 bombshell claims about Joe Biden in new book

With the 2024 election cycle still fresh in political memory, CNN journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book pulls back the curtain on the ageing president Joe Biden’s final days in power and a party in crisis The new book Original Sin by CNN's Tapper and Thompson sheds light on President Biden's health decline and the Democratic Party's challenges. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again hits shelves on 20 May, but early revelations already exposed how far senior White House aides went to shield Biden’s health decline from the public.

Based on over 200 interviews, largely with Democratic insiders, the book lays bare the backstage chaos and desperate attempts to keep Biden’s re-election campaign alive.

ALSO READ| Jake Tapper exposes Joe Biden aides' secret plan to put him in wheelchair for potential second term

Here are 10 of the most shocking takeaways from bombshell Biden book: