Jake Tapper exposes Joe Biden aides' secret plan to put him in wheelchair for potential second term

CNN anchor Jake Tapper expressed his opinion on why information on Joe Biden's alleged decline in health was withheld before his resignation, blaming the former president's White House staff for fabricating information regarding his state of wellness. Jake Tapper, who collaborated on a book on the subject with Alex Thompson of Axios, claimed in an interview to "CNN News Central" that while many reporters were attempting to piece together how Biden was doing behind the scenes, those who worked directly with him were dedicated to misrepresenting the facts.(AFP)

Tapper, who collaborated on a book on the subject with Alex Thompson of Axios, claimed in an interview to “CNN News Central” that while many reporters were attempting to piece together how Biden was doing behind the scenes, those who worked directly with him were dedicated to misrepresenting the facts.

“Bottom line is: The White House was lying not only to the press, not only to the public, but they were lying to members of their own Cabinet,” Tapper stated during the interview. “They were lying to White House staffers. They were lying to Democratic members of Congress, to donors about how bad things had gotten.”

Also Read: Photos: Smiles and handshakes at al-Yamamah Palace as Trump, Musk meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Biden aides discussed putting president in a wheelchair, claims new book

In order to write the book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, Tapper and Thompson interviewed over 200 people, including a majority of Democrats who would not have been as vocal about Biden's health in the run-up to the 2024 race, according to CNN anchor.

Biden's physical health deteriorated dramatically in 2023 and 2024 that “there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair,” according to an excerpt of the book released by Axios Tuesday morning. However, Biden's team was persistent that doing so before the presidential election would be politically damaging.

An anonymous representative responded to this section of the book by denying the reporting, stating that while he acknowledged “physical changes as he got older,” his condition did not get worse and his efficiency at work was unaffected.

In a statement to Axios, a person stated, “We are still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline.”

Biden suffered from ‘stiffened gait’

In the past, Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, revealed that his patient suffered from a “stiffened gait,” which he said likely caused the “wear and tear” on his spine. According to O'Connor, Biden's posture remained jerky after his 2024 annual exam, but it hadn't become worse over the previous 12 months.

Before turning 82 last year in November, Biden withdrew from the presidential contest after a dismal debate performance with Donald Trump that heightened worries about his mental and physical well-being.