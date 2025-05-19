Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, a spokesman has said, according to the New York Post. The diagnosis was revealed after doctors discovered a “small nodule” on the former president’s prostate that “necessitated further evaluation” during a physical examination this month. How dangerous is prostate cancer? Here's what to know after Joe Biden's diagnosis (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

The prostate, in simple words, is a small gland that helps make semen. Prostate cancer is a growth of cells that begins in the prostate. It is a common type of cancer, and usually found early. It often grows slowly.

How dangerous is prostate cancer?

People who are diagnosed with early prostate cancer have several treatment options to consider, including “surgery, radiation therapy or carefully watching the prostate cancer to see if it grows,” according to Mayo Clinic. It adds, “Prostate cancer that spreads can be more difficult to cure. But even when a cure isn't possible, treatments can slow the growth of the cancer and help you live longer.”

The Cleveland Clinic says, “According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for every 100 males, 13 will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives. Most will live normal lives and eventually die from causes unrelated to prostate cancer. Some won’t need treatment. Still, approximately 34,000 people in the United States die from prostate cancer each year.”

In February 2024, Biden’s longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, deemed Biden “fit to serve” after the then-president underwent a routine examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Even after Biden dropped out of the presidential race, O’Connor told the New York Post that the former president’s health was “excellent.”

On Sunday, May 18, Biden’s personal office issued a statement about the diagnosis. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” it said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement further said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”