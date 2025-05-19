Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Kevin O’Connor? Biden's White House doctor under fire after ex-prez's cancer diagnosis, ‘Subpoena him’

BySumanti Sen
May 19, 2025 09:39 AM IST

In the aftermath of Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, many are asking whether Kevin O’Connor ever did a cancer screening, or if he was part of a cover-up.

Joe Biden’s White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor, has come under fire after the former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In the aftermath of the diagnosis, many are asking whether O’Connor ever did a cancer screening, or if he was part of a cover-up.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)

Biden’s diagnosis was disclosed after a “small nodule” was discovered by doctors on his prostate that “necessitated further evaluation” during a physical exam this month. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” read a statement from Biden’s personal office issued Sunday, May 18. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement added. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

O'Connor is now under fire, and is being accused of covering up Biden's physical decline. Take a look:

Who is Kevin O’Connor?

O'Connor, an American physician and retired US Army colonel, used to serve as the president’s physician under both Biden and Donald Trump. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in family medicine at The Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, New Jersey. There, he was chief resident in 1995.

O'Connor managed Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis in July 2022, becoming a notable name, but came under fire for not briefing the White House Press Corps directly. Instead, he issued written updates through Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer requested in July last year that O'Connor testify about Biden’s health after concerns over his performance in a presidential debate against Trump. Comer also wanted to know whether alleged business dealings involving the Biden family were influencing O'Connor's medical evaluations of the then-president.

On March 7, 2025, Sean Barbabella replaced O'Connor.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Who is Kevin O’Connor? Biden's White House doctor under fire after ex-prez's cancer diagnosis, ‘Subpoena him’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On