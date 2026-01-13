What was Scott Adams' cause of death? ‘Dilbert’ creator dies at 68 after entering hospice care

Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, has passed away at the age of 68 after his battle with prostate cancer. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, dies at 68 after battling prostate cancer. (X@MAGAVoice)

The renowned cartoonist and podcaster had entered hospice care the previous week, and his ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced his death during his well-known podcast, 'Real Coffee With Scott Adams', on Tuesday.

Miles stated that Adams was ‘no longer with us’ and became emotional as she shared a final message that Adams had written before his death.

During a podcast appearance in May, he disclosed that he had received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, which had metastasized to his bones. “I expect to be checking out from this domain this summer,” he stated.

Scott Adams leaves a letter behind In a statement, which Adams wrote before his death and read by Miles, he said: “Things did not go well for me … my body fell before my brain.”

“I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain, I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026. If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate or anything else please know I'm free of any inappropriate influence of any sort, I promise.”

'Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go," Miles stated. “I am not a believer, but I have to admit the risk reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me.”

“So, here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven.”

When Adam said ‘it’s all bad news' Adams, the creator of the widely recognized Dilbert cartoon since 1989, had been informing his audience about his struggle with cancer through his podcast. Earlier this month, he conveyed to his supporters that his time is limited.

“I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” he stated in the update.

“I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

Adam sought Trump's help In recent years, Adams has become vocal regarding 'woke' political issues, and in 2023, his widely recognized comic Dilbert was removed from numerous newspapers following the introduction of anti-woke storylines to the series.

In November 2025, Adams reached out to President Trump, seeking assistance in acquiring cancer drug treatments that he believed could extend his life.