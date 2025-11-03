Who is Scott Adams, why is he asking Trump to help ‘save my life’? Pluvicto drug issue explained

Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams on Sunday sought help from President Donald Trump in his battle against cancer. In a post on X, Adams requested Trump to help ‘save my life’. Many within the Trump administration swiftly replied to Scott Adams, promising him help.(X/@dom_lucre)

Adams shared “On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it.” He added, “I need it.” Adams then continued, “As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.”

Notably, in May, Adams had shared during a livestream that Trump had called him amid his battle with aggressive prostate cancer. He was streaming on Rumble when Adams said that he'd initially sent Trump's call to voicemail because it was from an unknown number, but later connected with POTUS. He recounted that Trump had said, “If you need anything, I’ll make it happen.”

Now, Adams, counting on the President's words, has put out the post and it has already gotten responses from the Trump administration, as well as the President's son – Donald Trump Jr. President Trump himself shared Adams post on his Truth Social platform and replied he was “on it”.

Why is Scott Adams asking Trump for help?

Adams detailed his problem in the X post, where he announced he'd be asking Trump for help. He noted that Kaiser of Northern California – his healthcare provider – had initially approved his application to get the newly FDA-approved drug Pluvicto. “But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that,” Adams said.

He was referring to the intravenous treatment required to administer the drug.

Adams then continued “I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.” He concluded saying that it was not a ‘cure’ but it had given ‘good results to many people’.

His post got replies from Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who said “Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.” White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino Jr, also replied from his personal account, saying “No need till [to] wait until Monday— @realDonaldTrump, @RobertKennedyJr, and @DrOz are all tracking now, Scott,” adding a prayer emoticon. Dr. Mehmet Oz serves as the current administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Donald Trump Jr also shared Adams post, writing “Going to make sure that my dad sees this. We're all praying for you, keep fighting!”

Who is Scott Adams?

Adams is the creator of Dilbert comics, which gained prominence in the mid 1990s. He's also authored books like Loserthink and God's Debris. He's endorsed Mitt Romney in the past, and then Donald Trump during the 2016 elections.

Early in 2016, he'd predicted Trump would win, and his predictions gained more attention as Trump's campaign gained momentum. Some of his predictions went on to be featured in Politico on its annual list of ‘worst predictions’. These include one where he claimed Republicans ‘would be hunted’ if Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and another where he said the 2024 presidential election would result in a ‘landslide’ of claims the election was rigged. Adams had also predicted that the results would ultimately be overturned in Trump's favor by the Supreme Court.

What is Pluvicto and what is Scott Adams' issue?

Pluvicto or lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan was approved by the FDA in 2022. It is a prescription treatment used to treat adults with ‘prostate-specific membrane antigen­–­positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer’, the official site details.

It is used for PSMA-positive mCRPC already treated with ‘hormone therapy and are considered appropriate to delay chemotherapy’ or ‘hormone therapy and chemotherapy’, the site notes.

Pluvicto is a radioligand therapy (RLT). This is a different type of radiation therapy which is injected or infused and targets a biomarker – PSMA, which is present on many prostate cancer cells and some healthy cells also. Thus, it is designed to ‘find and attack PSMA+ cells, including cancer cells’, the site notes, adding that surrounding healthy cells may be damaged during this process.

Pluvicto is administered as an intravenous (IV) injection or infusion, which is where Adams' problem has come because Kaiser allegedly ‘dropped the ball’ in scheduling the brief IV to administer Pluvicto to Adams, which he believes will give him a fighting chance.