Urologist shares early signs of prostate cancer every man should know: 'Might see blood in urine or develop pain in...'

Every man over 50 should consider getting a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test annually to detect prostate cancer early. This simple blood test can identify cancer at a stage when it's more treatable. Doctors recommend that men in this age group prioritise regular PSA screenings, especially if they have a family history of prostate cancer, a type of cancer that occurs in the prostate gland, a small walnut-sized gland in men that produces fluid that nourishes and protects sperm. Also read | Oncologists reveal who is more at risk of aggressive prostate cancer

'Prostate cancer symptoms are not very specific'

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Devendra Kumar Sharma, director, urology and renal transplant, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said, “One of the biggest challenges with prostate cancer is that the symptoms are not very specific.”

Sharing the symptoms, he said, “Men may notice urinary changes such as increased frequency, urgency, poor flow or a stop-start stream. Others might see blood in the urine or develop pain in the lower back or bones. These signs can be caused by many conditions, but they should always prompt a medical check.”

Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan, managing director, chief urologist, robotic surgeon and uro-oncologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Chennai, added: “Warning signs include frequent urination, especially at night, difficulty in starting or maintaining the flow of urine, weak or interrupted stream, or the feeling of incomplete bladder emptying.”

In some cases, Dr Balakrishnan said, blood in the urine or semen, and unexplained weight loss may also be signals of concern: “While such symptoms can sometimes be linked to non-cancerous conditions, they should never be overlooked. The challenge, however, is that prostate cancer may remain completely silent in its early stages and go undetected without regular screening — making periodic prostate health checks a necessity, not an option.”

What is a PSA test and who should get screened?

According to Dr Sharma, “The truth is, by the time symptoms appear, the disease is often already advanced. That is why we emphasise the value of early detection. A simple blood test known as PSA — prostate-specific antigen — can pick up cancer at a much earlier stage. It can easily be included as part of a routine health check-up.”

He said, “If you look at Western countries, 80 to 90 percent of prostate cancers are detected early, largely because PSA screening is routine. In India, the picture is very different: around 70 to 80 percent of cases present at advanced stages. This gap highlights the urgent need for awareness. My advice is straightforward — every man over 50 should get a PSA test annually. It is a small step that can save lives.”

Dr Balakrishnan added, “Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, and early detection plays a critical role in ensuring successful treatment and long-term health. Men over the age of 50, and those with a family history of prostate cancer, should be particularly cautious.

Benefits of early detection

According to him, timely consultation with a urologist and appropriate screening tests significantly improve the chances of early diagnosis and effective treatment. “By raising awareness and encouraging men to prioritise preventive health checks, we can detect prostate cancer early, when it is most treatable, and safeguard both survival and quality of life,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.