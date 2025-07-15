Urologists explain what blood in urine actually reveals about your kidney health: Know early warning signs in men, women

Did you know changes in urine colour can indicate kidney problems? Or what does the presence of blood in the urine indicate about your kidney health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, urologists explained how by paying attention to these signs – such as urine color, frequency or consistency – you can help maintain kidney health and detect potential issues early on. Also read | Love junk food? Study says your blood and urine can reveal your junk intake Urine can reveal a lot about your health. Here are some potential indicators you should know. (Freepik)

What you should know about your urine

Sharing that normal urine output varies depending on fluid intake, activity level, and individual factors, Dr Hari Prasad N, consultant, urology and renal transplant surgery, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, said, “Kidneys remove excess water, toxins, and metabolic end products from our body in the form of urine. A normal healthy person or individual produces 1.5 to 2 litres of urine, depending on the amount of water consumption.”

Early warning signs you shouldn't ignore

Dr Sanman Gowda, head of department and consultant, urology, KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore further shared, “Your kidneys are quiet, tireless workers, filtering toxins and waste from your blood every moment, producing urine as a by-product of this vital process. Urine can serve as an early diagnostic window into kidney health.”

For instance, 'while pain or burning during urination might be a clue towards infection, straining to pass urine might suggest prostate issues in males and urinary bladder outlet issues in females', he said.

Dr Prasad added, “Normal urine is straw yellow in colour and has a slight odour. One of the more common causes for smelly, darker yellow urine is dehydration and decreased water intake, leading to increased concentration of waste products in urine,” and added, “Some other signs your urine gives about your kidneys' health are foul-smelling urine, which indicates infection; some patients with urinary tract infections pass tissue bits in the urine.”

When to seek medical attention?

Dr Gowda said, “Back pain, vomiting, with fever, a change in colour of urine, or less urine, might suggest stones blocking the kidney. Unusual tiredness, dry skin, puffiness around the eyes, swelling in the hands or feet might be pointing towards kidney failure/reduced kidney function. Early recognition of signs and seeking medical attention is critical. Early recognition and timely intervention lead to better outcomes. Urine isn’t just waste. Your urine is a mirror to your kidney health; don’t ignore its signals.”

Urine color can be an indicator of kidney health and overall well-being. (Freepik)

What is polyuria and oliguria?

⦿ According to Dr Prasad, polyuria, a condition where large volumes of urine (more than 3000 litres per day), can be an early sign of diabetes.

What is oliguria?

⦿ Meanwhile, oliguria, where urine output is less than 400 ml (13.5 ounces) per day, may indicate kidney damage – chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney stones, dehydration and even heart failure, Dr Prasad said.

What is anuria?

⦿ Dr Prasad added that anuria is a condition when there is a complete stoppage of urine production due to acute renal injury and blockage to the urinary tract with stones.

What does blood in urine indicate?

⦿ Dr Gowda said blood in the urine is known as haematuria in medical terms, and is the most important red flag. Dr Gowda said: “Blood can be seen in stones, tumours, and rarely infections.” Hematuria is frightening to the patient, Dr Prasad said and added that 25 percent of the patients with hematuria on further evaluation have kidney, urinary bladder, or prostate cancers.

What does coloured urine indicate?

⦿ Coloured urine is an important sign of glomerulonephritis, a condition where inflammation occurs in the glomeruli and nephrons of your kidneys, and if neglected, can result in permanent damage to your kidneys, Dr Prasad said.

What does cloudy or milky urine indicate?

⦿ Cloudy or milky urine, which is white, is due to severe urinary tract infections with pus in the urine. Dr Prasad added, “Other causes for milky urine are chyluria, a condition where the fat we eat is excreted by the kidneys in urine.”

What does frothy urine indicate?

⦿ Dr Gowda said that one of the first signs of kidney dysfunction is froth or bubbles in urine, which is due to proteinuria. Frothy urine form in the urine is due to protein loss in the urine, Dr Prasad said: “Proteinuria, which indicates a kidney problem due to diabetes and hypertension and diabetic and hypertensive nephropathy. Other causes are urinary tract infection, kidney stones, and dehydration.”

If you notice any unusual changes in your urine, it's a good idea to consult with a doctor for further evaluation and guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.