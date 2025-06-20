Nephrologists bust 7 common myths about kidney disease: Is it actually preventable to is dialysis inevitable

According to the US-based National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), chronic kidney disease means that the kidneys are damaged and can't filter blood as they should. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saiprasad Sahoo, senior consultant – nephrology, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, shared that when it comes to maintaining kidney health, there are several myths that prevent people from taking the right steps to protect their kidneys. Also read | Do you overuse paracetamol? Urologist says it can increase kidney cancer risk; know these 10 everyday habits to avoid Doctors debunk some common myths about kidney disease, such as kidney disease only affects older adults. (Freepik)

How to maintain healthy kidneys

Dr Sahoo said, “Kidneys are the silent warriors of the body – they filter waste, regulate electrolyte balance and blood pressure (BP), and keep us healthy. However, kidneys are susceptible to damage from various factors like poor diet, lifestyle habits, and underlying health conditions. Apart from lifestyle factors, kidney disease is also aggravated by known risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure.”

He added that to maintain kidney health, make conscious dietary choices and healthy lifestyle habits: “Track your health parameters, eat good food, stay hydrated, avoid smoking, and manage your stress to ensure that your kidneys remain functional for a long time.”

8 myths about kidneys you may have heard

According to Dr Maria Bethsaida Manual, consultant, nephrology, and transplant physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, there are several myths surrounding kidney disease that ‘lead to confusion, and delayed diagnosis and treatment’. Dr Sahoo and Dr Manual shared a bunch of myths they wish you would stop believing:

Staying hydrated is important to kidney health, but in some kidney diseases, doctors say overhydration can be harmful. (Freepik)

Myth 1: Only the elderly are at risk of kidney disease

1. “One such myth is that only the elderly are at risk of kidney disease. In reality, kidney issues can affect people of all ages, especially those with diabetes, high BP, or a family history of kidney issues,” Dr Sahoo said.

Myth 2: Drink more water to prevent kidney disease

2. Does drinking water prevent kidney disease? According to Dr Manual: “Staying hydrated is important to kidney health, but in some kidney diseases, such as End-Stage Renal Disease or Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5, overhydration can be harmful.”

Myth 3: No symptoms, no kidney disease

3. Dr Manual said that people think no symptoms mean the kidneys are fine. “Kidney disease progresses silently, which means there are no symptoms until significant damage has already occurred,” she said.

Myth 4: Herbal products can cure kidney disease

4. “Another popular belief is that herbal products can cure kidney disease. However, many herbal remedies contain unregulated and toxic substances that may be harmful to the kidneys. Therefore, please visit your doctor before using them exclusively,” Dr Sahoo said.

Myth 5: Painkillers are harmless to the kidneys

5. He added, “Many people think that painkillers are harmless. But not many realise that overuse of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can damage the kidneys in people with existing risk factors.”

Myth 6: Dialysis is a must to treat kidney disease

6. Another myth is that dialysis is inevitable if you have kidney disease. However, according to Dr Manual, “Not all patients progress to ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease). Many patients can maintain stable kidney function for years with proper lifestyle and medical treatment.”

Myth 7: Kidney disease cannot be prevented

7. Many also think that kidney disease is not preventable. Reacting to which, Dr Manual said, “While not all forms are preventable, healthy lifestyle changes like controlling BP, blood glucose, and staying active gradually reduce the risk of disease progression.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.