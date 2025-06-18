Do you overuse paracetamol? Urologist says it can increase kidney cancer risk; know these 10 everyday habits to avoid

Kidney cancer occurs when cells in the kidney begin to grow uncontrollably, potentially forming a tumour. While genetics can play a role, lifestyle habits often significantly contribute to increasing the risk of developing kidney cancer. Also read | Kidney cancer: Causes, diagnosis, drawbacks of conventional surgery, breakthrough treatments Overconsumption of painkillers can have severe effect on kidney health.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Amit Saple, executive director and senior consultant urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Vizag said, “Many of our everyday habits, harmless as they may seem, could be quietly increasing our risk of developing kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is often called the silent disease, as it typically doesn’t cause symptoms until it has progressed. But the roots of risk may be hiding in our kitchens, routines, and medicine cabinets.”

Dr Amit Saple noted down the everyday habits that can trigger the risk of kidney cancer:

1. Skipping water, living on tea or soft drinks

Many people don’t drink enough water during the day, especially in hot, humid regions. Dehydration reduces kidney efficiency and increases toxin buildup. This predisposes to kidney cancer.

2. High salt in daily food

From pickles to papads and curries, and in all the fast food that we consume, excess salt is deeply woven into our meals. It strains the kidneys over time, creating a cancer-prone environment.

3. Overusing painkillers

Self-medication with painkillers like ibuprofen, diclofenac, or paracetamol for backaches or fevers is common. Over time, these damage kidney tissues and increase cancer risk.

4. Tobacco in any form

Whether smoked or chewed, tobacco introduces carcinogens that reach the kidneys via the bloodstream. This remains a leading, preventable cause of kidney cancer. Also read | Are you always stressed? Oncologist says ‘hypertension can cause kidney cancer’

These daily habits can affect your kidneys.(Shutterstock)

5. Too much red or processed meat

Frequent consumption of grilled, fried, or processed meats releases harmful chemicals linked to cancer. A diet high in plant-based foods offers better kidney protection.

6. Lack of exercise

A sedentary lifestyle and reduced physical activity contribute to obesity, high BP, and insulin resistance, all of which stress the kidneys.

7. Ignoring high blood pressure or sugar

These two silent killers not only damage the heart but also destroy tiny blood vessels in the kidneys, increasing the risk of cancerous changes.

8. Alcohol and tobacco combo

This combination significantly accelerates kidney damage. Moderation and awareness are key.

9. Avoiding health checkups

Many kidney cancers are detected accidentally during scans for unrelated issues. Regular health screenings can catch early signs before symptoms show. Also read | Kidney cancer: 7 lifestyle mistakes that are damaging your kidneys, putting you at risk of cancer

10. Believing that it won’t happen to you

A false sense of security delays lifestyle changes. If there’s a family history of kidney disease or cancer, screening and lifestyle adjustments become even more crucial.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.