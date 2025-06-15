Are you always stressed? Oncologist says ‘hypertension can cause kidney cancer’

With the weight of responsibilities resting heavily on our shoulders, stress can silently become a part of our daily routine. But when left unaddressed, chronic stress doesn’t just affect mood or energy, it can contribute to serious health issues, including kidney cancer. Also read | Hypertension early symptoms: Doctor shares 6 warning signs we should not ignore Hypertension can lead to kidney cancer.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director of surgical oncology and robotic oncosurgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Controlling hypertension isn’t just about preventing heart disease; it’s also a key step in reducing your risk of developing kidney cancer. Early detection and lifestyle modifications can make a life-saving difference.”

Hypertension is a major risk factor for kidney cancer

Risk of renal cell carcinoma:

Studies show that chronic high blood pressure (hypertension) is associated with a significantly increased risk of renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer. Risk increases regardless of gender, smoking status, or body weight.

Damage to kidney tissues:

High blood pressure can cause progressive damage to kidney blood vessels, reducing kidney function over time and creating a cellular environment conducive to cancer development.

Hypertension can increase the risk of renal cell carcinoma.(Shutterstock)

Hypertension medications: Double-edged sword?

“Some studies suggest certain older classes of antihypertensive medications (like diuretics) may contribute to kidney cancer risk. However, the greater danger is uncontrolled hypertension, so prescribed medications should never be discontinued without consulting a physician,” said Dr Pushpinder Gulia.

The oncologist further added that both hypertension and early-stage kidney cancer often present no symptoms, making regular screening vital for those with long-standing high blood pressure. "Hypertension often coexists with obesity and metabolic syndrome, both of which independently raise kidney cancer risk," he emphasised.

Prevention tips to manage hypertension:

Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce both hypertension and cancer risk.

Salt reduction, regular aerobic exercise, stress management, and a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help control blood pressure and support kidney health.

People with hypertension should get periodic urine tests and kidney function tests to detect early signs of renal damage or dysfunction.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.