Having junk foods? Study says your blood and urine can reveal your junk intake

Ultra-processed foods leave chemical traces in the body and scientists are tracking them. A recent study led by Erikka Loftfield of the National Cancer Institute reveals that blood and urine samples can offer key insights into a person's diet, especially when it includes a high intake of packaged and convenience foods. The biological markers in blood and urine can successfully predict the intake of ultra-processed food in daily diet. (Freepik)

The research aimed to better understand the long-term health effects of ultra-processed food consumption. Findings show that biological markers in blood and urine can reliably indicate how much of these foods a person eats, offering a potential new tool for monitoring dietary habits and associated health risks.

The unhealthy American diet:

The study observed that an average American's diet consists of more than 50% ultra-processed foods. The food consumed by them are hardly made of components that can be found in a regular household kitchen. The foods consist of high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and various additives for flavor and texture. This can further lead to chronic conditions such as obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

Ultra processed foods are linked to several chronic illnesses.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 718 adults aged 50-74. The participants were asked to provide multiple 24-hour dietary recalls over 12 months, along with blood and urine samples collected six months apart.

Over 1,000 different metabolites in each sample were measured. The scientists observed that nearly 200 blood metabolites and almost 300 urine metabolites demonstrated high ultra-processed food intake. This consisted of components such as lipid metabolism, amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and xenobiotics (foreign substances like food additives).

However, when a person shifted their diet from high ultra-processed foods to no ultra-processed foods, the results shifted drastically. This denotes that the metabolite patterns change swiftly as soon as the intake of ultra-processed food is reduced or eliminated from the diet.

The study authors added in the study, “In summary, we show that dietary patterns with higher UPF intake are associated with distinctive metabolomic profiles in both serum and urine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.