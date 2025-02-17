UTI and yeast infections: Causes, symptoms, treatment and all that you need to know

UTI, also referred to as Urinary Tract Infections, are bacterial infections that can affect any part of the urinary tract, including urethra, ureters, urinary bladder or the kidneys. The common symptoms of UTI include pain while urinating, fever, chills, nausea, back pain and fatigue. However, often yeast infections can be confused with UTI, because of common symptoms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director, obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and yeast infections are two very common problems, which can be uncomfortable, recurrent and frustrating. Women most often do not understand the difference between the two, but with proper understanding, care and treatment, they can be managed successfully.” “Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and yeast infections are two very common problems, which can be uncomfortable, recurrent and frustrating," said Dr Astha Dayal.(Pexels)

What is UTI?

Urinary Tract Infection or UTI occurs when harmful bacteria, most often Escherichia coli (E. coli), enter the urinary tract, causing infection in the bladder, urethra, ureters, or kidneys. Women are more prone to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, which allows bacteria to travel more easily to the bladder. Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI

Causes of UTI:

“UTIs are more common in sexually active women as sexual intercourse can push bacteria into the urethra. Poor local hygiene, like wiping from back to front can introduce bacteria like E coli from the stool into the urethra, especially as jet spray is used more often than toilet paper,” said Dr Astha Dayal.

Warning signs of UTI:

"With UTI, women mostly complain of pain or burning sensation during urination, frequent urge to urinate, but only very little urine comes each time, cloudy or bloody urine, pain or pressure in lower abdomen, and fever and chills,” the doctor said. Also read | Urinary Tract Infection: Can UTI get complicated and need hospitalisation? Experts answer

Treatment of UTI, prevention tips:

A urine routine microscopy and culture test are done before starting treatment. Treatment involves antibiotics according to the culture report. To prevent UTI, one should drink plenty of water to flush out bacteria. Also, urinate after sex to remove bacteria from the urethra. Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet. Wear loose cotton underwear to keep the genital area dry. Avoid scented soaps, powders, and douches that can disrupt the natural bacterial balance,” Dr Astha Dayal added.

UTI and yeast infections can be very painful.(Pexels)

Yeast infection: What causes it?

“Yeast Infection or candidiasis is actually an overgrowth of Candida, a fungus that is naturally present in the vagina. Usually, bacteria and fungi live in vaginal flora in equilibrium, but this balance can be disturbed because of several factors like antibiotics, hormonal changes, high sugar levels and moisture,” explained the doctor. Also read | Easiest ways to keep a check on unhygienic intimate practices that may lead to bigger unknown problems

Early warning signs of yeast infection:

“Yeast infection causes itching and irritation around the vaginal area, thick, white, cottage cheese-like vaginal discharge, pain or dryness during sex, burning sensation during urination, or redness and swelling of the vulva,” said the doctor.

Yeast infections: Treatment, prevention tips

“Candidal infections can be very distressing. They are treated with antifungal medications, in forms of creams, suppositories, or oral tablets which may be needed for a longer time so that symptoms don't reoccur,” highlighted the gynecologist.

“To prevent yeast infections, one should keep the area dry.Wear loose, dry, cotton clothing, and clean the vaginal area with mild, unscented soap and water. Avoid over washing and dab yourself dry after each wash before wearing clothes. Avoid scented products like soaps, tampons, or sprays in the vaginal area. Avoid douching as it can alter the natural balance of bacteria and yeast in the vagina. Having a low carbohydrate diet also helps prevent yeast infections. For diabetic women, controlling blood sugar levels can reduce its recurrence,” explained Dr Astha Dayal. Also read | Vaginal health: Doctors bust myths for intimate hygiene

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.