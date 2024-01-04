Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI
When it comes to urinary tract infections, prevention is best cure. Here are its symptoms and few lifestyle changes that can be of great help in preventing UTI
Our urinary system consists of a pair of kidneys, urinary bladder, ureters and the urethra where there are various pathogens such as bacteria and fungi that can infect this pathway causing urinary tract infection (UTI). This is more common in the lower part of the tract with bladder infection being the most common.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gauri Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Yashoda Hospital and Research Centre, revealed, “Females are at a higher risk of UTIs as their urethras are shorter and closer to the rectum making bacterial entry easier. In addition, pregnancy, previous history of UTI, age, menopause, and poor hygiene increase the risk of UTI.”
According to her, the symptoms of UTI include:
- Burning sensation while urinating
- An urge to pass urine urgently even when your bladder is empty.
- Fever, chills, nausea or vomiting
- A strange, pungent smell in the urine
- Pain and pressure in the lower back
- Cloudy, dark urine or blood flowing out with it
Dr Gauri Agarwal shared, “Based on the symptoms, a healthcare provider shall ask you for a urinalysis or urine culture or both and the results of the tests will determine the course of treatment. Antibiotics used for the treatment of UTI include sulphonamides, amoxicillin, cephalosporins and doxycycline. However, when it comes to UTIs, prevention is the best cure.”
She suggested a few lifestyle changes can be of great help -
- Drink plenty of fluids: Water is the best option as it helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. One should drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water every day. This makes you pee frequently thereby enabling your bladder to remove waste from your body.
- Wear comfortable clothes: Tight fitting clothes make the area around our genitals very moist. This is a perfect environment for the growth and proliferation of microorganisms. Prefer wearing cotton underwear to prevent moisture accumulation around your urethra.
- Opt for hygienic sex: Your habits before and after sex majorly determine the risk of UTI infections. For example, try to pee right before and after having sex to flush out any bacteria introduced in your urethra. If you cannot pee, then definitely wash the area with warm water. If you use a lubricant, make sure it is water based. Try to avoid spermicides as much as possible. Also, when it comes to birth control methods, make sure you consult an expert. Use of diaphragms makes one more susceptible to UTI.