Our urinary system consists of a pair of kidneys, urinary bladder, ureters and the urethra where there are various pathogens such as bacteria and fungi that can infect this pathway causing urinary tract infection (UTI). This is more common in the lower part of the tract with bladder infection being the most common. Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI (Photo by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gauri Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Yashoda Hospital and Research Centre, revealed, “Females are at a higher risk of UTIs as their urethras are shorter and closer to the rectum making bacterial entry easier. In addition, pregnancy, previous history of UTI, age, menopause, and poor hygiene increase the risk of UTI.”

According to her, the symptoms of UTI include:

Burning sensation while urinating

An urge to pass urine urgently even when your bladder is empty.

Fever, chills, nausea or vomiting

A strange, pungent smell in the urine

Pain and pressure in the lower back

Cloudy, dark urine or blood flowing out with it

Dr Gauri Agarwal shared, “Based on the symptoms, a healthcare provider shall ask you for a urinalysis or urine culture or both and the results of the tests will determine the course of treatment. Antibiotics used for the treatment of UTI include sulphonamides, amoxicillin, cephalosporins and doxycycline. However, when it comes to UTIs, prevention is the best cure.”

She suggested a few lifestyle changes can be of great help -