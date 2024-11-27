Blood in urine? It can be kidney fungus; know causes, early signs, preventive measures

Fungal infection in the kidneys or the urinary tract is referred to as kidney fungus. Caused by multiple types of fungi, kidney fungus can be painful and have severe implications on health. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Ayan Kumar Dey, Consultant - Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC in Mahim, said, “There are various forms of fungi which can involve the kidneys. For example: candida, aspergillus, blastomyces, cryptococcus to name a few.” Also read | Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent Spotting the early signs and initiating proper diagnosis is essential to manage kidney fungus from getting severe.(Shutterstock )

What causes kidney fungus?

“Kidneys can be involved in a fungal infection in various ways. The commonest way is a bloodstream driven spread of the fungal infection from another site like the lungs. However, it is possible that a fungal infection might involve the kidneys primarily and present with the symptoms,” added Dr. Ayan Kumar Dey.

Early signs of kidney fungus to know:

Spotting the early signs and initiating proper diagnosis is essential to manage kidney fungus from getting severe. “Common symptoms like burning in urine, pain while passing urine, lower abdominal pain, blood in urine can point to a possibility of Urinary tract infection. Further investigations and clinical correlation by the treating physician can lead to the possibility and confirmation of presence of fungal infection in the kidneys,” added the Nephrologist. Also read | Common kidney disorders: Causes, symptoms and treatment options

However, the presence of fungi in urine does not always indicate a fungal infection. “Mere presence of yeast cells in the urine or presence of fungal growth in a single urine specimen without any features of infections do not always warrant treatment. However, if the patients have risk factors and due for some urological interventions, or have a transplanted kidney, they can be subjected to antifungal treatment,” explained Dr Ayan Kumar Dey.

What are the preventive measures to take?

Kidney fungus can sound scary, but with proper diagnosis and treatment, it can be eradicated. “Patients should ensure a timely and regular follow up with their physicians, Nephrologists and infectious disease specialists should ensure adequate and complete treatment. Failure to eradicate the fungal infection can result in recurrent infections, involvement of the kidneys causing long term scarring or damage,” said Dr Ayan Kumar Dey. Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI

