Oncologist says prostate cancer survival rates are over 90% when detected early, debunks 4 prevalent myths

In India, awareness about prostate cancer remains alarmingly low, with many men avoiding screenings altogether and dismissing early warning signs until the disease has progressed. This reluctance often stems from deep-rooted myths, stigma, and misinformation surrounding prostate health - leading to delayed diagnoses and reduced chances of successful treatment. Regular prostate screenings are crucial for men over 40, according to Dr De.(Unsplash)

Dr Sudipto De, a cancer surgeo, specialising in precision oncology and genomics, is starting a conversation about the widespread myths and misconceptions surrounding prostate cancer. In an Instagram video posted on September 18, the oncologist details the prevalent misconceptions about prostate cancer that lead to ignorance and delayed diagnosis, stressing the importance of regular screenings and early detection, which can save lives.

Myth 1: It only happens to old men

Dr De stresses, “That is absolutely not the case. Prostate cancer screening starts from 50 years so that if any cancer is caught, its treatment can be started as soon as possible and your complete treatment can be done.” Additionally, while the risk increases after 50, men as young as 45 with a family history or genetic predisposition to prostate cancer are also at risk - making it crucial for those with a family history to begin screening from the age of 40.

Myth 2: Cancer has no cure

It’s common for people to feel deeply distressed upon hearing a prostate cancer diagnosis, often believing it’s a death sentence and that pursuing treatment would be futile. However, the oncologist states, “It is very essential to know that prostate cancer is a very slow-growing cancer. If it is caught in time, it can be cured from the root.” In fact, when detected early, survival rates are as high as over 90%.

Myth 3: There’s no need to worry until symptoms appear

Dr De notes that most people seek medical help only after severe symptoms emerge - with many skipping routine screenings and overlooking early warning signs until it’s too late. He says, “In our country, treatment does not happen without symptoms. Therefore, people keep ignoring prostate cancer. And by the time the symptoms arrive, they have reached advanced stages.” He adds that the early symptoms of prostate cancer are often silent, hence regular screening is crucial.

Myth 4: Prostate examination is painful or shameful

It is often believed that prostate cancer examinations are painful or embarrassing, which often discourages them from getting tested. However, the oncologist explains, “There is nothing like that. A professional doctor, surgeon, urologist, or oncologist can do this test, and it takes less than a minute. Therefore, do not remain stuck in these myths, get your screening and treatment done as soon as possible.”

