AIIMS radiologist warns ‘men should get prostate cancer screening at 40 if they have family history on father’s side’

In India, the second leading type of cancer found among males is prostate cancer, especially in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram. Data provided by the ICMR – National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research suggests that those diagnosed with the cancer have an overall 5-year survival rate. Prostate cancer is the 4th most common cancer worldwide. It is the 2nd most common cancer in men. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Oncologist shares how to detect cancer early: Difficulty in swallowing, sores can be warning signs

Meanwhile, the World Cancer Research Fund found that in 2022, India ranked fourth in the highest number of prostate cancer deaths (18,386). Therefore, educating oneself about this disease can help one get an early screening, in turn, increasing the chances of survival.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandan J Das, professor, Department of Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, highlighted the benefits of early screening, the age at which men should get tested, the earliest symptoms to look out for, and more.

Prostate cancer often develops quietly, without obvious symptoms in the early stages. (Freepik)

At what age group should people start being concerned about prostate cancer screening?

Most men should start considering screening around age 50. When asked if there are specific risk factors - such as family history, lifestyle, or ethnicity -that make certain men more vulnerable, Dr Das pointed out: “If you have a family history of prostate cancer, especially on your father’s side, or follow an unhealthy lifestyle, you should think about starting earlier, around 40 to 45.”

According to the radiologist, these men face a higher chance of developing the disease, and often in a more aggressive form.

What are the earliest prostate cancer symptoms men should look out for?

Dr Das stated that, "Prostate cancer often develops quietly, without obvious symptoms in the early stages. When signs do appear, they may include:

trouble passing urine,

a weak or interrupted urine stream,

or blood in urine or semen."

“Because these symptoms can be subtle, men sometimes dismiss them until the disease has progressed,” he pointed out.

At what age should men begin regular screening, and how often should they repeat it?

According to Dr Das, for most men, screening starts at 50. “For those at higher risk, it begins between 40 and 45. The frequency depends on your health history and test results, but typically it’s recommended every one to two years. Your doctor will guide you on the best schedule,” he stressed.

How can men distinguish between common urinary issues and warning signs of prostate cancer?

Common conditions like an enlarged prostate (BPH) can also cause frequent urination or weak urine flow, the expert highlighted.

Because prostate cancer symptoms can be subtle, men sometimes dismiss them until the disease has progressed. (Freepik)

According to him, what’s more worrying is when these problems appear suddenly, get worse quickly, or are accompanied by blood in urine or pain in the pelvic area. “Any new or persistent changes should always be checked by a doctor,” he added.

What are the current recommended screening tests for prostate cancer?

“The most common test is a blood test called PSA, which measures prostate-specific antigen levels. Sometimes a doctor will also do a digital rectal exam (DRE). If results are abnormal, further tests like an MRI or a prostate biopsy may be needed to confirm the diagnosis,” Dr Das suggested.

What does recovery and quality of life look like for patients after treatment?

According to Dr Das, “Recovery and quality of life after treatment largely depend on the stage of cancer and the type of procedure chosen. Traditional open surgeries often involve longer hospital stays and recovery periods, with patients sometimes experiencing more pronounced side effects, such as urinary incontinence or erectile dysfunction.”

Minimally invasive procedures, such as prostate artery embolisation, typically result in shorter hospital stays, less postoperative pain, faster return to daily activities, and a lower incidence of long-term side effects, according to the AIIMS specialist.

“When combined with rehabilitation, lifestyle adjustments, and ongoing medical support, these modern approaches can significantly improve a patient’s overall quality of life while effectively managing the cancer,” he added.

Recovery and quality of life after treatment largely depend on the stage of cancer and the type of procedure chosen. (Freepik)

Role of AI in detecting prostate cancer

On the role of AI in detecting prostate cancer, the expert said, “Artificial intelligence is now helping doctors read scans, pathology slides, and even PSA results more accurately. It can pick up patterns that might be easy to miss, leading to earlier and more reliable diagnosis. AI is also helping tailor treatments to each patient’s needs.”

Role of PI-RADS in prostate cancer

Dr Das also highlighted the role of PI-RADS in prostate cancer, explaining that it is a scoring system used with prostate MRIs. “It helps doctors judge how likely it is that an area in the prostate could be cancer. Scores of 4 or 5 usually mean a biopsy is needed. This system reduces unnecessary biopsies while making sure aggressive cancers are caught early,” he explained.

Role of biopsy in prostate cancer

Lastly, on the role of a biopsy in prostate cancer, Dr Das stressed that it is the gold standard for confirming prostate cancer. “It tells doctors what type of cancer it is, how aggressive it is, and helps decide treatment,” he pointed out.

“The results are given as a Gleason score, which ranges from 6 to 10. A score of 6 usually means low risk and may just be monitored, while scores of 7 to 10 often need treatment such as surgery, hormone therapy, or radiation, depending on the stage of the disease,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.