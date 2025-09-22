Oncologist shares how to detect cancer early: Difficulty in swallowing, sores can be warning signs

In India, one in nine people is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. Per the data shared by ICMR – National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, every year, over 7 lakh patients are detected with cancer in the country, and around 5,56,400 are cancer-related deaths. Cancer remains one of the leading health challenges worldwide; however, the good news is that early detection and preventive measures can make a significant difference. ((Shutterstock))

While cancer may seem overwhelming, with awareness, early screening, and healthy lifestyle choices, it can often be prevented or successfully treated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandrashekhar Prasad Singh, consultant - medical oncology, at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi, shed light on how being proactive about one’s health can become the most powerful weapon in the fight against cancer.

How to detect cancer early?

The oncologist stressed that cancer remains one of the leading health challenges worldwide; however, the good news is that early detection and preventive measures can make a significant difference.

Regular health check-ups and being alert to bodily changes are the first steps in the fight against cancer. (Freepik)

“Detecting cancer in its early stages often increases the chances of successful treatment, while adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce the overall risk,” Dr Singh pointed out. He suggested some early detection tips that can help one fight cancer:

Early Detection:

Regular health check-ups and being alert to bodily changes are the first steps.

Screening tests like mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies, and low-dose CT scans for lung cancer help in spotting cancer before symptoms appear.

Self-examinations also play a key role: checking for unusual lumps, sudden weight loss, prolonged cough, persistent fatigue, or changes in skin and moles should not be ignored.

Consulting a doctor promptly when such signs appear is crucial.

Warning signs to watch out for:

Any Lump in any body parts

Unexplained bleeding or bruising

Difficulty in swallowing or chronic indigestion

Non-healing sores in the mouth or skin

Changes in bowel or urinary habits

Persistent pain without a clear cause

Recognising these symptoms early allows timely diagnosis and treatment.

Avoiding tobacco in all forms is the single most effective step against cancer. (Shutterstock)

Prevention tips

Per Dr Singh, prevention is equally important in the fight against cancer. Here are some tips he suggested:

Avoiding tobacco in all forms is the single most effective step against cancer.

Limiting alcohol

Maintaining a healthy weight

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Staying physically active also reduces risks

Protecting skin from harmful UV rays by using sunscreen and avoiding excessive sun exposure can prevent skin cancers.

Vaccinations like HPV and Hepatitis B further safeguard against certain cancer types.

Equally important is reducing stress, ensuring adequate sleep, and avoiding exposure to harmful chemicals and pollutants wherever possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.