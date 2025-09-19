Lung cancer vs asthma: Oncologist shares 5 ways to spot the differences

While coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath are early warning signs of asthma, sometimes the symptoms can overlap with lung cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “These same signs can sometimes point to something far more serious, lung cancer. Because the two conditions overlap in the way they present, doctors must look for subtle but important differences to ensure timely and accurate diagnosis.” Also read | Lung cancer risk in non-smoking women: Oncologist explains 5 causes of this disturbing trend Lung cancer and asthma symptoms can overlap.(Freepik)

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra further shared how to spot the differences:

1. Cough that won’t quit

Asthma: Coughing due to asthma usually improves with bronchodilators or corticosteroids.

Lung cancer: A persistent cough that lingers for more than two to three weeks, worsens with time, or produces blood-streaked sputum is a red flag for lung cancer.

2. Seasonal vs. continuous patterns

Asthma: Symptoms often flare with seasonal changes, allergens, or exercise and tend to come and go.

Lung cancer: Symptoms continue to progress steadily, regardless of the season or external triggers.

3. Shortness of breath

Asthma: Breathlessness occurs in episodes, commonly at night or during physical activity, and usually improves with medication.

Lung cancer: Shortness of breath gradually worsens and does not respond to inhalers or other asthma treatments.

4. Other warning signs

Asthma: Associated with wheezing, chest tightness, and sometimes allergies.

Lung cancer: May be accompanied by unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, hoarseness, fatigue, or chest pain, symptoms not typical of asthma.

5. Response to treatment

Asthma: Generally, responds well to prescribed medications.

Lung cancer: Symptoms persist despite standard asthma management, signaling the need for further testing.

Whi early diagnosis is crucial?

"Confusing lung cancer with asthma can delay life-saving treatment. If symptoms persist despite asthma therapy or seem unusual, consulting a specialist is essential. Recognising these distinctions early can make a critical difference in outcomes," the oncologist highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.