AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 10 worst morning habits wrecking your gut and draining your energy

Just like breakfast, the first meal of the day, morning is such an important time as the right steps help you set up the proper pace for the day. Taking wrong decisions right after waking up not only hampers your mood, but also your health. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach is one of the worst morning habits, wrecking your gut and energy levels. (Freepik)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 5 science-backed breakfast foods that do not cause bloating or gas: Green tea to bananas

For instance, using your phone just after waking up, eating a carb-heavy meal or drinking coffee on an empty stomach are some ways in which you affect your energy levels for the day and also wreck your gut health.

Morning habits to avoid, as per a gastroenterologist

In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Stanford and Harvard University, highlighted some habits that we all commonly practice and are responsible for wrecking our energy levels and gut health, too.

Sharing 10 habits that affect your daily life, Dr Sethi wrote, “10 worst morning habits that could be wrecking your gut + draining your energy. Which of these habits are you guilty of?” Let's find out what these 10 practices are:

10 worst morning habits wrecking your gut and energy

Eating sugar-laden cereals (serial killers) Checking your phone before getting out of bed Drinking coffee on an empty stomach Skipping hydration first thing in the morning Rudhing without the time to poop Scrolling on your phone while on the toilet Skipping protein in your first meal Ignoring morning sunlight exposure Hitting snooze repeatedly Skipping the 4 Ps at breakfast: Protein, probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols

10 fibre-packed breakfasts for better digestion

While having healthy habits matters, pairing them with healthy meals is what leads to overall wellbeing. In a September 16 Instagram post, Dr Sethi shared 10 doctor-approved, fibre-packed breakfast options for better digestion. The list included breakfast options like overnight oats with chia seeds and berries, vegetable upma with carrots, peas and beans, chia pudding with almond milk and pomegranate seeds, lentil dosa (adai) with coconut chutney, and more. Learn about the other options here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.