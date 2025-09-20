Katrina Kaif's morning beauty routine for radiant and glowing skin at 42: ‘I try to always start my day with a little…’

Katrina Kaif has long been admired for her skin, radiant glow, and effortless beauty, whether she is on-screen or spotted off-duty. If you too wonder how she manages to look so fresh, youthful, and picture-perfect at all times, the 42-year-old actor has credited her daily habits and disciplined routine for maintaining her natural glow. Discover Katrina Kaif's morning beauty routine which helps her maintain radiant glowing skin at 42. (instagram/@katrinakaif)

In a YouTube Short shared by Femina India in November 2024, the Kay Beauty founder opened up about her morning beauty regime, offering a glimpse into the wellness practices she follows at the very start of her day. The routine, though simple, reflects her disciplined approach to health and self-care, focusing on mindful habits that not only nurture her skin but also prepare her body and mind for the day ahead.

Starting the day with a warm beverage

Katrina prefers starting her morning with a boost of hydration, preferably ‘something warm like ginger or lemon in hot water’. She said, “First part of my beauty regime when I wake up is always drinking at least two to three glasses of something warm. Whether it's ginger in hot water or sometimes lemon and hot water – but that's something I always do religiously.”

In a September 2021 interview with HealthShots, Dr Deepika Rani, a nutritionist at Apollo Telehealth, said, “Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory properties also contains gingerol, shogaol, zingerone and many other volatile compounds which give ginger a pungent, strong aroma and flavour, which is responsible for providing all the benefits."

In an April 2025 Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee shared the various benefits of squeezing a few drops of lemon juice in your first glass of water – including liver detox and collagen synthesis.

According to her, lemon is rich in vitamin C which supports collagen production, aiding in healthy skin, joints, and hair. It also regulates the body’s pH balance, reducing acidity and inflammation. Besides this, lemon promotes iron absorption from plant-based sources and contains important minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, which maintain electrolyte balance, while keeping hydration levels in check.

Katrina swears by some light exercise in the morning

After drinking her favourite morning beverage, next on Katrina’s agenda is some light exercise like stretching or some relaxing yoga movements. She said in the Femina India interview, “After that, then I try to always start my day with a little bit of stretching and movement, very simple, basic yoga movements and then get into my day.”

Simple stretches and yoga poses in the morning can improve flexibility, reduce stress, and energize the body. According to an August 20 report by My Yoga Teacher, morning yoga opens up the mind - stretching gently, accompanied by deep breathing increases oxygen supply in the brain which improves alertness, focus, and concentration. Light stretching provides mental benefits such as reducing stress and boosting mood, while physical benefits include increased flexibility and strength, better posture, improved circulation, and enhanced digestion. This gentle movement helps to wake up your body, relieve morning stiffness and set a positive, calm tone for the day ahead.

