Katrina Kaif's secret to luscious hair at 42 is oil prepared by Vicky Kaushal's mom: Know beauty routine on her birthday

Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16. As the actor marks her 42nd birthday this year, we take a look at the secret behind her gorgeous skin, flawless makeup, and luscious hair. In terms of skincare, Katrina Kaif revealed that she has really sensitive skin; therefore, she opts for dermatologist-approved options. (Instagram)

Popularly known for her minimalistic aesthetic, whether it be beauty or fashion, Katrina opened up about her makeup on days she isn't working, her mother-in-law's homemade oil recipes, and her skincare routine in an interview with The Week, posted in December 2024 on YouTube.

What is Katrina Kaif's beauty routine?

Talking about her beauty routine, Katrina Kaif revealed that she has all sorts of beauty routines depending on what day it is. When asked what she does on days when she is not working, the actor said she goes for a very basic look.

“I will not put on makeup unless I've got friends over or if I'm going out. Even then, I want to feel like my skin is breathing. I don't want to feel anything weighty or heavy on my skin. I use products like a multi-use cream blush, which you can't even feel; it's completely weightless on your skin. I use our eye crayon pencil, which, again, you'll forget you're wearing. Maybe a little bit of concealer and lip tint,” the actor revealed.

Katrina Kaif's skincare: ‘Gua Sha is amazing’

In terms of skincare, the actor, who is also the founder of a makeup brand, is equally passionate about skincare as she is about makeup. She revealed that she has really sensitive skin.

While in her 20s, she concentrated her skincare around brands and what's trending, now she goes for dermatologist-approved products. ‘Anything too rich or too heavy’ on her skin causes little blocked pores or bumps. So, she said she has to be ‘really careful with the products’ that she uses on my skin. They have to be ‘hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved’, Katrian said.

Another favourite element in her skincare is Gua Sha. Last year, she revealed: “Gua Sha is something that I've just started using. I always watched and thought, 'Ah, that's not going to do much.' Let me tell you, it's an amazing, amazing, amazing tool for skincare. Something like coconut oil can be used. The main thing with gua sha is that the oil has to have a slip. It has to be smooth; you don't want to drag your skin.”

Katrina Kaif's favourite oil

When asked if she uses any oils, the actor revealed that she applies an oil prepared by Vicky Kaushal's mother on her hair.

She said: “It's the most incredible hair oil that I've been using. I don't know all the ingredients. But I know that there's onion in it. I know that there's amla in it. I know there's avocado in it. There were also two or three other ingredients that she made. You boil it in an iron utensil, and you kind of cook it for almost 24 hours. Home ingredients are really powerful; they work.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.