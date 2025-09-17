Kareena Kapoor's trainer Anshuka Parwani shares 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to correct your slouch

We have all been guilty of sinking into the couch during a OTT binge, only to realise later that our back feels stiff, shoulders tight, and neck strained. Slouching on the sofa may feel relaxing in the moment, but over time, it can affect your posture, leading to aches, stiffness, and even long-term spinal issues. Sometimes, light stretches done right where you sit can make a huge difference. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently shared a simple routine of couch-friendly yoga poses that can help reset your posture in minutes. Anshuka Parwani demonstrates simple couch yoga for better posture!(Instagram | Anshuka Parwani)

Why does slouching hurt your posture?

Spending hours on the couch with a rounded spine puts extra stress on your back and shoulders. While back and neck stiffness top the list of potential posture woes, there are many others, such as poor balance, headaches, and breathing difficulties, suggests Harvard Health Publishing. Over time, this weakens postural muscles, making it harder to sit or stand tall. However, yoga and mindful stretches can counteract these effects by opening up tight areas, strengthening support muscles, and improving flexibility.

In her Instagram reel, Anshuka Parwani captioned:

"We have all been there… slouching on the couch during a Netflix binge. But that slouch = stiff back, tight shoulders, and neck pain. The fix? Simple couch-friendly stretches you can do without even pausing your show! These moves open up the chest, release shoulder tension, and support better posture. Small stretches, big difference."

Watching TV while slouching? Do these 5 couch yoga poses to fix that posture

1. Seated cat-cow (Upavistha Marjaryasana/Bitilasana)-10 reps

This gentle flow improves spinal mobility, relieves stiffness, and activates core muscles. Here's how to perform it:

Sit tall with feet flat on the floor and place your hands on your knees.

Inhale and arch your back, lift your chest, and look upward.

Exhale and round your spine, tuck your chin toward your chest.

2. Wide leg forward fold (Upavishta Konasana)-10 reps

This pose stretches the hamstrings and inner thighs while easing tension in the lower back from long sitting hours. Here's how to perform it:

Open your legs wide while seated, toes pointing upward.

Hinge forward from the hips, keeping your spine long, and reach toward the floor.

Keep your hands on your head and try to keep your core tight.

3. Seated side stretch (Upavishta Parsva Urdhva Hastasana)-5 reps each side

It lengthens the spine, opens the rib cage, and improves breathing capacity. Here's how to perform it:

Sit tall, raise one arm overhead, and place the other hand on the couch for support.

Lean gently to the opposite side without collapsing your chest.

4. Seated pigeon (Upavishta Kapotasana)-Hold 30 sec to 2 mins

This pose targets tight hips, reduces lower back strain, and improves flexibility. Here's how to perform it:

Cross your right ankle over the left knee while sitting upright.

Keep the back straight, and if comfortable, lean slightly forward. Switch sides.

5. Seated lateral stretch (Upavishta Parighasana)-5 reps each side

It relieves tightness in the obliques and elongates the side body, balancing posture. Here's how to perform it: