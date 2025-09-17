When Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be a mother this year, said: ‘I dream of having kids and…’

For the longest time, Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif and fellow actor Vicky Kaushal were linked to each other, even though they kept their relationship a secret. In 2021, the star couple tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Almost a year later pregnancy rumours began. But this time, the buzz is apparently true according to sources close to the couple. Well, as we patiently wait for Katrina or Vicky to confirm if they are really expecting their first child or not, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time Kat spoke about her happily ever after.

Back in 2010, roughly a decade before Katrina Kaif fell in love with her future husband Vicky Kaushal, she opened up about her desire to get married and have a family. Talking to Cosmopolitan India, in a candid chat about thoughts of marriage, Katrina had stated, “It would be different for different people. But for me, it’s very important. I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. That’s me.” Well, if pregnancy rumours are in fact true, it fills our hearts with delight to witness Katrina getting her happily ever after.

Another throwback interview of Katrina Kaif, that went viral after news of her rumoured pregnancy surfaced, was about the time she spoke of not having a father figure in her childhood. Speaking to Filmfare, the actor shared that it creates a certain vacuum, making any girl feel vulnerable. Which is why Katrina wants her kids to ‘have the experience of being with both parents’.

On the work front, Katrina is yet to announce her next film. Vicky, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.