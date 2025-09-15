Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby soon? Fans shower love: ‘After years of rumours…’

Rumours are quite common in the Hindi film industry. May it be dating rumours or pregnancy rumours. But one Bollywood actor who has been in the news for the longest time in reference to pregnancy rumours, is Katrina Kaif . In 2021, Katrina tied the knot with fellow actor Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Not long after, every time the couple stepped out together, they made headlines with netizens guessing that Kat was pregnant, either because of her walk or her choice of baggy clothing. Just recently, pregnancy rumours stirred up again when the couple were snapped together at a ferry port. But this time the buzz might just be true.

At least that’s what a report shared by NDTV suggests. Quoting sources, the report suggests that Katrina Kaif is indeed pregnant with her first child. She and husband Vicky Kaushal will apparently welcome their baby into the world in October-November. This comes as a happy surprise to their fans, who are now joking about the rumours over the years, calling this the ‘longest pregnancy ever’. One such fan claimed, “I will believe only when the couple confirms this. She has been pregnant for years now! But i hope its true this time, would be very happy for them😊,” whereas another wrote, “Haha so true, longest pregnancy ever but so happy for them. And I'm sure they'll be a great parent.” A scomment read, “After years of rumors! Congrats to both!”

Meanwhile, a netizen claimed, “In the latest Kay beauty video with Kaushal beauty, you can see her bump. Even her fingers were swollen. God bless them,” whereas another wrote, “It was kind of obvious if you follow her. Her videos were all shoulder videos, she wasnt posting any recent pics, she hasn't been seen at the airport since early this year at all, she didn't even attend her UK debut for Kay Beauty which is a huge deal for her brand. Congrats to Vicky and Kat, wishing them the very best.”

During the promotions of his film Bad Newz (2024) last year, Vicky was asked when he and Katrina will give ‘good news’ to fans. Back then, the actor had promised to share an update when the time comes. So let’s wait for Katrina and Vicky to confirm.