Katrina Kaif’s oversized shirt and walk in viral video with Vicky Kaushal spark pregnancy rumours; watch

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one celebrity couple who convinced fans that a happily ever after is very much possible even in real life. By the looks of it, the two are head over heels in love and seeing them together is always a treat for the internet. Back in March this year, Katrina and Vicky set couple goals when they were spotted coming out of their friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Katrina won hearts as she flaunted a temporary tattoo of her husband’s initials on her shoulder. Months after the appearance, Katrina and Vicky were snapped together again today, jetting off for a vacation. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Netizens were elated to see them together! But it was later speculated that this is a throwback video. In the clip, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen walking towards a ferry port in Mumbai after parking their car outside. They were reportedly headed to Alibaug for a vacation. In the viral video, Vicky looked cool in casuals, sporting an off-white shirt and blue jeans with a cap on his head. Katrina, on the other hand, opted for a loose white shirt and matching trousers, with her hair in a ponytail. Their faces were covered with masks. Well, because of her outfit choice and the way the actor was walking, netizens once again began speculating that Katrina is pregnant, allegedly attempting to hide her baby bump.

Under one such viral video, one social media user gushed, “Kat looks pregnant...fingers crossed❤️,” whereas another wrote, “I pray it a good news soon for her too, her oversized clothes she looks different and her walking.” Another fan claimed, “Am happy if she is pregnant 🤰😍❤️,” whereas a comment read, “She is pregnant I guess.” One fan manifested, “Swami please blessed them with twins 🙌 श्री स्वामी समर्थ 🙏.”

This is not the first time that rumours of Katrina’s pregnancy are doing the rounds. But only Vicky and Katrina can confirm the news. So let’s patiently wait for them to do so!