Health coach shares 9 preventive screenings that can catch problems faster in your 20s and 30s

Preventive health tests become increasingly important with age, helping detect potential health issues early. Among them, blood tests play a vital role in identifying underlying conditions, enabling timely intervention and treatment. In an Instagram post shared on June 5, health coach Nikita Bardia shared a few tests that are important to understand our hormones, gut health and overall metabolism of the body. Also read | Think you need health screenings only when you’re sick? Doctor busts 6 myths you should stop believing Health tests are important to understand our hormones, gut health and overall metabolism of the body. (Image by Freepik)

“Most Indian 20s and 30s get routine blood work that looks okay on paper. But what if I told you some of the most important tests for your hormones, gut, and metabolism are never even suggested,” she wrote. Here are the tests that she suggested.

1. Ferritin

You can be iron-deficient even if your Hb is normal. Ferritin shows stored iron. Ideal: 40–100 ng/ml (especially for women).

2. Homocysteine

Elevated levels = poor B12, folate, or inflammation. This test gives you an early sign of aging + cognitive issues. Also read | 5 essential health checkups every Indian mom needs

3. hsCRP (high sensitivity CRP)

A direct measure of inflammation, often ignored in general checkups. If you have bloating, fatigue, autoimmune symptoms, test this!

4. Reverse T3 (for thyroid fatigue)

If your TSH is ‘normal’ but you feel off, this test checks if your thyroid hormones are actually usable by your cells.

5. Vitamin D3 and ionised calcium combo

Many Indian women have poor utilisation of D3, especially if vegetarian. This combo tells you if it’s getting absorbed, not just present.

6. ApoB or Lp(a), beyond LDL

These advanced lipid markers tell you your actual heart risk, not just cholesterol numbers. Especially important if you have a family history of heart disease.

7. Gut health panel or zonulin

If you have skin issues, IBS, or mood swings, checking leaky gut or microbiome imbalance is underrated.

8. Fasting insulin

Many people have early insulin resistance without being diabetic. This test helps with fat loss and energy management. Ideal fasting insulin: 2–8 uIU/mL

9. Serum magnesium

Affects sleep, muscle function, cramps, cravings, PMS, anxiety. Magnesium deficiency is common in high-stress, vegetarian diets. Also read | 8 reasons why you should opt for prompt health check-ups without any delay

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.