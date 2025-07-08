Think you need health screenings only when you’re sick? Doctor busts 6 myths you should stop believing

Health screenings play a vital role in the early detection and diagnosis of diseases and infections. Despite their importance, several myths surrounding health screenings often discourage people from taking preventive action. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kavitha A., senior consultant pathologist at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., debunked some of the most common misconceptions and shared essential facts to raise awareness about the value of regular screenings. Also read | Blood sugar to prostate cancer: Doctor shares 12 health screenings that men should prioritise Know the most common misconceptions surrounding health screenings.(Adobe Stock for representational purpose only)

Myth 1: Screenings are only for the elderly

Fact: Screenings are necessary at all ages. Although older adults might require examinations such as colonoscopies or mammograms more frequently, young adults also gain regular screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Detecting issues early can avoid long-term complications.

Myth 2: Screenings hurt and cause discomfort

Fact: The majority of screenings are painless and take just a minute or two. Blood tests, blood pressure readings, and eye exams are all painless. Procedures such as mammograms or Pap smears are only mildly uncomfortable but are short and crucial for early diagnosis.

Health screenings can help us detect diseases in the early stages.

Myth 3: You only need screenings when you have symptoms

Fact: Most serious conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and certain cancers, have no symptoms in their early stages. Screening detects them early on, when they are easy to treat and control. Also read | Essential health checks every woman should know

Myth 4: Screening is only necessary for individuals with a family history

Fact: Although family history may raise your risk, lifestyle factors such as smoking, unhealthy eating or exercise habits also play a role. Everyone should get regular screenings no matter what their family background is to identify issues before they become big problems.

Myth 5: If you pass one screening, you're in the clear

Fact: Screenings show your health at a given moment in time. Risks shift over the years because of aging or lifestyle factors. Regular screenings allow these changes and detect new issues early on.

Myth 6: Screenings are too costly

Fact: Preventive screenings usually cost less than treating advanced disease. Most are covered by insurance or can be obtained at low cost through government programs. Early detection can translate into simpler, less expensive treatment. Also read | 8 reasons why you should opt for prompt health check-ups without any delay

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.