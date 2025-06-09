Blood sugar to prostate cancer: Doctor shares 12 health screenings that men should prioritise

The month of June is observed as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. However, for many men, physical health often takes a backseat. Consumed by responsibilities and daily demands, they frequently overlook the importance of prioritising their overall well-being. Also read | Cardiologist shares how to protect your heart at every age: Smart habits to build in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond Detecting diseases early can make a significant difference.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nishith Chandra, principal director, interventional cardiology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said, “Detecting diseases early, when they’re most treatable, can make a significant difference in health outcomes and quality of life.”

Here are 12 health screenings that men should do regularly:

1. Blood pressure check:

Begin annual checks from age 18. High blood pressure often has no symptoms but can silently damage the heart, kidneys, and brain.

2. Lipid profile (cholesterol levels):

Start testing at age 35, or earlier with risk factors like smoking or diabetes. Abnormal cholesterol is a major contributor to heart disease.

3. Blood sugar (fasting glucose or HbA1c):

Screen every 3 years from age 35, and annually if overweight or with a family history. Type 2 diabetes is increasingly common and often undetected.

4. Colorectal cancer screening:

Begin at age 45. A colonoscopy every 10 years, or stool-based tests more frequently, can detect precancerous polyps early.

5. Prostate cancer screening:

Men over 50—or 45 with family history—should discuss PSA testing and digital rectal exam (DRE) with their physician to assess need.

6. Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference:

Annual measurements help monitor obesity risk, linked to diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.

BMI test can help in reducing obesity risk.(Pixabay)

7. Liver function and hepatitis B/C screening:

Important for men with alcohol use, fatty liver, or viral exposure risks. Early intervention prevents liver damage.

8. Thyroid function (TSH):

Check every 5 years after 35, or earlier if symptoms like fatigue or weight gain arise.

9. Bone density scan (DEXA):

Recommended after 70, or sooner in men with low testosterone, fractures, or long-term steroid use.

10. Skin examination:

Annual dermatologist visits help detect skin cancers early, particularly in sun-exposed individuals.

11. Vision and hearing tests:

Eye exams every 2 years after 40; hearing assessment after 50, or sooner if symptoms occur.

12. Mental health screening:

Depression and anxiety often go unrecognised. An annual mental health check should be as routine as a blood test.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.