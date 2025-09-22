Urologist explains 7 signs of prostate enlargement: Weak urine, leakage, post void dribbling and more

Prostate enlargement is a common condition that most adults face, in their 60s. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Suresh Bhagat, associate director, urology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai, Mumbai said, “The prostate gland is walnut size and is located just below the urinary bladder neck. With age, the prostate becomes enlarged and compresses the urethra and bladder neck resulting in urinary issues.” Also read | Understanding enlarged prostate: Causes, symptoms and treatment options Prostate enlargement is a common concern in men.(Freepik)

Early warning signs of prostate enlargement:

Dr. Suresh Bhagat shared the signs of prostate enlargement to know:

1. Urinary frequency: This compulsive desire to pee can break night’s sleep and daytime routine. It is among the first and most widespread symptoms of enlargement of the prostate gland. The urgency is acute and intense. It is painful and can cause unintentional leak of urine.

2. Weak urine stream: The flow of urine is slow and weak. This occurs due to the fact that the prostate has been enlarged and therefore it compresses the urethra, limiting the passage of urine. This symptom gets worse with time.

3. Hesitancy: Delay or difficulty in starting the urination. The symptom is common to men with enlarged prostate.

4. Strain: Straining while passing urine is also common.

5. Post void dribbling: Post void dribbling refers to the urine that leaks after completing a urination process and is embarrassing and uncomfortable. Also read | Men's health: Prostate problems and decreased urine flow are not natural. Doctors bust myths

6. Interrupted flow of urine: Interrupted flow refers to urine that begins and ends several times in the process of urinating. This may incur long bathroom visits and frustrations. It occurs when the enlarged prostate produces some partial obstructions and thereby interferes with the ease of urine flow.

7. Urine leakage: The leakage is occasional and is called incontinence as a result of overactive bladder. It is caused by an automatic contraction of the muscle of the bladder due to irritation. This symptom is less common among men with prostate enlargement although it can impact on the quality of life.

Urine can reveal a lot about your health. Here are some potential indicators you should know. (Freepik)

When to consult a doctor?

“In case you develop any of these symptoms, then you should consult a qualified urologist. Symptoms may be controlled and complications prevented by early assessment. Lifestyle changes and medications are effective in most of the cases,” said the urologist. Also read | Winter and risk of prostate problems in men over 60: What’s the connection? Urologist explains

Treatment and management:

Dr. Suresh Bhagat highlighted that lifestyle changes and oral medication can treat most of the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. “These treatments can be used to lower the rate of urinary issues and enhance life quality without surgery. Nevertheless, approximately 20-30 percent men with benign prostatic hyperplasia will eventually need undergoing some surgical procedure at some point in their lives,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.