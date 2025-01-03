Winter and risk of prostate problems in men over 60: What’s the connection? Urologist explains

Winter is here, and with the drop in temperature, it is essential that men start taking care of their prostate health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Secunderabad, said, “Prostate gland is vulnerable to cold conditions, that could result in exacerbation of existing urinary symptoms or could also precipitate new symptoms. Just like our body’s natural response to lower ambient temperature, prostate gland also has a very similar response.” Also read | Urethritis to prostatitis: Know the common urological conditions faced by men Hormonal changes can be triggered in the body due to the cold weather that can further lead to diuresis.(Unsplash)

Prostate gland enlargement and overactive bladder:

"Prostate gland enlargement results in compression of the urethra and thereby can affect urination. Prostate gland enlargement is very common with increasing age, especially after the age of 60 years. Over active bladder is untimely triggering of the urinary bladder muscles thereby affecting the urination. Above 2 health conditions are independent of each other, however they can co-exist. About 75% of patient with benign enlargement of prostate are said to have over active bladder," Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni explained.

How cold weather can trigger prostate problems:

"Cold stress stimulates the nervous system, more precisely the sympathetic nervous system resulting in contraction of the muscles of the prostate gland and the urinary bladder. Also interestingly, in cold seasons, the insensible loss of body fluid in the form of sweating is very minimal. In order to strike fluid balance, body tends to do so by producing larger volumes of urine giving rise to more frequent urination," explained the Urologist.

Can winter trigger prostate problems?(Unsplash)

The doctor further added that hormonal changes can be triggered in the body due to the cold weather that can further lead to diuresis. "During cold weather, one tends to remain indoors with more frequent consumption of hot beverages. Both caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages promote diuresis,” Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni said.

The urologist added that men over the age of 60 are more prone to these conditions in the winter season. "It is apparent that, men over 60 years are likely to have benign prostate gland enlargement or overactive bladder or both. 1 in every 2 individuals are said to have symptoms. Cold weather only tends to further aggravate.," he added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.