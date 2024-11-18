Urethritis to prostatitis: Know the common urological conditions faced by men

The common urological and fertility problems faced by men are categorised based on their age – before 50s or after 50s. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelakandan, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Prashanth Multi Speciality Hospitals, Chennai, said, “For men with less than 50 years, the common urological problem is in the form of urinary tract infections, such as prostate infections. It is also called as prostatitis.” The common signs of prostatitis include experiencing burning sensation while passing urine, frequent urination and not being able to control the urine.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: What is Hematuria? Causes, early signs, prevention tips to know

Common urological issues faced by men below 50:

The common signs of prostatitis include experiencing a burning sensation while passing urine, frequent urination and not being able to control the urine. Urethral discharge or urethritis is also common in men below the age of 50. Warning signs of urethritis include blood in urine or semen, painful discharge, fever and enlarged lymph nodes in the groin area.

Prostate gland enlargement:

“The common problem faced by men above 50 is prostate gland enlargement. This is the benign age-related enlargement; rarely it can be a cancerous enlargement of the prostate. For these patients, the common symptoms include not being able to empty the bladder fully. There is a thin urine stream and they might take a long time to empty the bladder fully. Even after emptying, they feel that the bladder is not emptied fully,” said Dr Neelakandan.

ALSO READ: Understanding enlarged prostate: Causes, symptoms and treatment options

Severe abdominal pain can indicate kidney stones.(Unsplash)

Severe abdominal pain:

Men of all ages may face a sudden onset of severe abdominal pain accompanied by back pain, vomiting or vomiting sensation, burning sensation while urination or sometimes bloody urine. Kidney stones are very common these days, said Dr Neelakandan. Changes in sedentary lifestyle, the decreased consumption of water and increasing humidity with a lot of perspiration contribute to this common urological condition.

ALSO READ: Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent

However, kidney stones can be addressed. Dr Neelakandan added, “The stones can be managed medically - advanced laser and the endoscopic surgical techniques will give a complete clearance.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.