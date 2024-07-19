 What is Hematuria? Causes, early signs, prevention tips to know | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is Hematuria? Causes, early signs, prevention tips to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jul 19, 2024 03:40 PM IST

From causes to symptoms to treatment options, here’s all that you need to know about hematuria.

Hematuria refers to the presence of blood in urine. It can be microscopic, to very obvious, to not being visible at all. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Mukund Andankar, Urologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Hematuria means presence of blood in urine. It can be enough to change the color of urine (gross hematuria) or so small in quantity that it can only be seen under a microscope (microscopic hematuria).”

The diagnosis of hematuria involves testing the blood and the urine, and also performing imaging tests such as ultrasound or CT scan.(Unsplash)
The diagnosis of hematuria involves testing the blood and the urine, and also performing imaging tests such as ultrasound or CT scan.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Common kidney disorders: Causes, symptoms and treatment options

Hematuria: Causes

The Urologist further explained the causes of hematuria - Urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, bladder or kidney tumors or cancer, enlarged prostate, intense exercise and injury to the kidneys or urinary tract.

Hematuria: Early signs

- Blood in the urine, which might look pink, red, or cola-colored

- Pain or burning when you pee

- Frequent urge to urinate

- Pain in your side or lower back

- Fever (if there's an infection)

- Passing blood clots in your urine

ALSO READ: Haematuria‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌elderly:‌ ‌8‌ ‌reasons‌ ‌why‌ ‌your‌ ‌parents‌ ‌have‌ ‌blood‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌urine‌

Hematuria: Treatment options

The treatment options of Hematuria depend on the diagnosis and the cause. The diagnosis involves testing the blood and the urine, and also performing imaging tests such as ultrasound or CT scan. In some cases, the test to look inside the bladder with a small camera (cystoscopy) and perform biopsy may also be done.

For infections: Antibiotics are prescribed to cure the infection.

For stones: Pain relief medication, drinking lots of water, and possibly procedures to remove stones are recommended.

For tumours: Treatment like surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation is prescribed after diagnosis.

For enlarged prostrate: The doctor recommends medication or surgery depending on the severity of the condition.

Hematuria: Prevention tips

Drinking water: The Urologist recommended drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated and keep the body healthy.

Avoid strenuous exercise: Too much stressful exercise can lead to blood in urine. Hence. We should consult an expert before taking up a workout routine.

Avoid smoking: Smoking and tobacco usage should be stopped completely, as they lead to cancer. Cancer can also cause hematuria.

ALSO READ: Reddish urine during pregnancy: Is it normal or an alarm?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / What is Hematuria? Causes, early signs, prevention tips to know
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On