Texas woman shares signs she ignored before stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'Itchy skin I thought was from laundry detergent'

It's powerful when people share their stories to raise awareness about serious health issues like cancer. TikToker Jessica Farrington's experience highlights the importance of listening to our bodies and not dismissing unusual symptoms. By speaking out, the Texas woman said she hopes to encourage others to prioritise their health and seek medical attention if they notice persistent or unusual changes. Jessica Farrington was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin follicular lymphoma in March 2025. She shared her journey on social media and said that she experienced itchy skin, among other early symptoms.(Representative picture: Freepik)

‘Those whispers were trying to say something bigger’

In an October 3 report, People shared that on September 29, Jessica, 45, posted a photo on TikTok, sharing a message about her health journey. She wrote: “My body whispered long before it ever screamed. At first, it was the little things. Fatigue I chalked up to being a busy mom, night sweats I blamed on hormones, itchy skin that I thought was from the water or laundry detergent, swollen lymph nodes I thought would just go away. I kept brushing them off, convincing myself it was stress, lack of sleep, or just ‘normal life. But those whispers were actually my body trying to tell me something bigger.”

‘I wish I had listened sooner’

Jessica also said she discovered a small, hard lump in her armpit, which prompted her to see a doctor. After a mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy, the results revealed a cancer diagnosis. The lump was the sign her body was sending that something was seriously wrong.

She told People that many of the early signs of cancer 'can oftentimes be overlooked and brushed off'. Jessica explained that she realised later that those 'subtle changes' were the first signs of non-Hodgkin follicular lymphoma, which she was diagnosed with in March 2025.

Jessica said, “I wish I had listened sooner, but hindsight always feels clearer. That’s why I share this: not to scare, but to remind you that your body is wise. If something feels off, don’t ignore it. Don’t wait for it to scream like I did. Listening to your body might just save your life... your body is always trying to tell you something. Pay attention and always go and see a doctor if something concerns you.”

Cleveland Clinic describes follicular lymphoma as a slow-growing cancer affecting lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs. Common symptoms include fever, sweating, chills, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and painless swelling in the neck, armpit, or groin.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.