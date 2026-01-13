Who is Rick Rieder? Trump to interview BlackRock CIO for Federal Chair position

As President Donald Trump continues his search to appoint the next leader of the US central bank, one prominent figure from Wall Street has come into the spotlight: Rick Rieder. The seasoned BlackRock executive is scheduled to be interviewed at the White House this week as a potential successor to Jerome Powell, whose tenure as chairman of the Federal Reserve concludes on May 15, as per a Fox Business report. Rick Rieder, BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)

Who is Rick Rieder? Rick Rieder holds the position of Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, where he acts as the Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income. He is responsible for managing the firm’s bond and credit investments, which are closely associated with interest rates and monetary policy. Rieder oversees approximately $2.4 trillion in assets, positioning him as one of the most significant figures in the global financial markets.

In addition to his investment responsibilities, Rieder is a member of BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee and chairs the firm-wide BlackRock Investment Council. These roles place him at the forefront of the company’s major investment decisions.

Rieder has a long-standing relationship with the US government and central bank. He has previously held the role of vice chairman of the US Treasury’s Borrowing Committee and was also a member of the Federal Reserve’s Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets.

A look at Rick Rieder's career Prior to his tenure at BlackRock, which kicked off in 2009, Rieder dedicated over 20 years to Lehman Brothers. During his time there, he was responsible for leading global credit operations and proprietary investment strategies until the firm collapsed amid the 2008 financial crisis. Later, he took the helm at R3 Capital Partners before transitioning to BlackRock, where his influence progressively expanded.

Throughout his career, Rieder has garnered significant acclaim for his contributions to fixed income investing. He has been honored with induction into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Hall of Fame and has either won or been nominated for numerous prestigious portfolio management awards from esteemed organizations such as Morningstar and Institutional Investor.