Was Renee Good involved with activist groups? All we know amid FBI probe

The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Renee Good had connections to activist organizations amid its ongoing inquiry into her fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Renee Good was shot dead by an ICE agent during a protest against immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. (AP)

On the day of the shooting on January 7, Good and her spouse, Becca, halted to demonstrate against ICE agents in Minneapolis amidst the Trump administration's ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.

Speaking to Minnesota Public Radio, Becca Good said, “[W]e stopped to support our neighbors,” adding that “We had whistles. They had guns.”

Was Renee Good involved with activist groups? Reports suggest that investigators are looking into the potential involvement of Renee Good with activist groups that have been demonstrating against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies. They are also contemplating whether he might have acted as an “instigator” in the shooting that took place on January 7, reported The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

At the same time, federal officials have hindered state investigators from performing a comprehensive analysis of the shooting by limiting their access to evidence, as per officials in Minnesota, the UK Independent reported.

Administration officials have consistently suggested that Good was involved in a broader conspiracy.

Trump calls Renee Good ‘professional agitator’, but offers no evidence Trump has labeled Good as a “professional agitator.” He, however, did not offer any supporting evidence for this assertion.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller has claimed that the Democratic Party has engaged in actions to “support and orchestrate violent resistance against federal law enforcement.” But he too did not furnish any information to substantiate that claim. While investigators were still examining the incident site after the tragedy, the administration called Good a “domestic terrorist.”

Meanwhile, anonymous federal sources informed Fox News that Good, who had recently relocated to Minneapolis, was affiliated with a neighborhood watch-style group known as “ICE Watch,” which aims to keep an eye on immigration operations and disrupt them.