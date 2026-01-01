Let Becca Bloom curate your bougie travel bucket list for 2026

You may adore her, you may contest her — but one thing's for sure, you can't deny luxury influencer Becca Bloom's eye for the creamy layer of...well, everything. From quail eggs for brekky, to Chanel bobbles for Christmas and a wedding that was 'blooming' in unimaginably luxe details at every turn — we may not have as much as her to spend, but we could take a leaf or two out of her book when it comes to spending it right.

So here's your 2026 travel bucket list, curated by her. *Luxe edition*

Como Laucala Island, Fiji

We'd paint a lovely picture for what the top-tier quaint island in Fiji has to offer. But, hear it from Becca herself who pretty much dished out her itinerary to L'Officiel. "In 2026, I’m planning to spend time at Como Laucala Island in Fiji. I’ve always been drawn to places that feel remote, and the island is small enough to bike around, with beaches that shift from black sand to coral shallows within minutes," she said, adding, “Mornings usually start with diving or open-water swims, and afternoons end with long dinners cooked from whatever was caught that day. I love the idea of taking the Cessna flight in from Nadi and watching the reef appear beneath you. It’s supposed to look almost unreal from above.”