Did Stephen Miller 'target' Diane Goodstein? Trump aide's post emerges after fire at SC judge's house

President Donald Trump's aide, Stephen Miller's, X post from October 4 has come up again after a fire broke out at judge Diane Goodstein's house in Colleton County, South Carolina. Stephen Miller is the White House deputy chief of staff.(AP)

The incident, which took place on Saturday, is being probed by authorities, and reportedly possible arson is also being investigated. However, authorities have not clearly blamed foul play for the fire. The blaze reportedly forced her husband, former Democrat state Sen. Arnold Goodstein, to jump from the window. Three, including her husband, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 69-year-old Circuit Court judge was reportedly walking on the beach when the fire incident took place. A statement from the South Carolina Supreme Court read “Chief Justice John W. Kittredge is aware of an incident involving Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. At this time, SLED is on the scene and will begin investigating as soon as the fire has been contained. Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED.”

Meanwhile, Miller's post from a day back had stated “The issue before is now is very simple and clear. There is a large and growing movement of leftwing terrorism in this country.”

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff had added, “It is well organized and funded. And it is shielded by far-left Democrat judges, prosecutors and attorneys general. The only remedy is to use legitimate state power to dismantle terrorism and terror networks.”

Stephen Miller's post gets flak after judge house fire

Following the fire at Goodstein's place many slammed Miller for his X post, stating that the Trump aide had “singled out ‘radical-left Democrat judges’.”

Notably, Miller had suggested that leftwing terrorism existed within an ecosystem which included shielding at the legal level from perhaps judges, prosecutors, and attorneys.

However, the timing of Miller's post and the fire at the judge's house has led many to criticize the nature of the official's post. “This judge had put blocks against the Trump admin which Trump and Miller screeched about. Just yesterday Miller’s response to this judge’s decision was claiming that the judiciary is shielding terrorism and that it should be dismantled. The next day her home blows up in a fiery explosion…."

Yet another person remarked “Stephen Miller calls federal judges who rule against Trump's law breaking terrorists and then this happens. The media will not make the GOP answer for this violent rhetoric and its consequences.”

One other person on X wrote “…Stephen Miller putting a target on judge Diane Goodstein and now her home has exploded and her friends injured.”

Notably, authorities have not released any formal update on the cause of the fire. HT.com could not verify claims made in the X posts.

It was reported that Goodstein had been getting death threats the past few weeks. “She's had multiple death threats over the years,” a judge purportedly close to Goodstein told FITSNews.

In September, Goodstein was involved in a controversial case of whether a voter's personal information in South Carolina could be handed over to the government. The order she passed in the matter was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court with the top court's verdict criticizing her.