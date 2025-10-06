Foul play? Cops launch probe after ‘explosion’ destroys South Carolina judge Diane Goodstein's home

A fire at a judge's house in Colleton County, South Carolina, has come under investigation. The incident took place on Saturday at Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein's home and reportedly left three people hospitalized, as per local media reports. Judge Diane Goodstein had reportedly been getting death threats the past few weeks.(X/@TheMaineWonk and South Carolina judicial branch)

A statement from the South Carolina Supreme Court read “Chief Justice John W. Kittredge is aware of an incident involving Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. At this time, SLED is on the scene and will begin investigating as soon as the fire has been contained. Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has taken over the case after Colleton Fire Rescue responded to the incident at the Jeremy Cay Community. They treated and then transported the patients, local media stated.

One was air-evacuated to the Medical University of South Carolina by C.A.R.E. Flight while the other two transported by ground to the MUSC. Goodstein's house is reportedly worth $1,155,200. Her husband, Arnold, was reportedly among those rushed to the hospital, The Daily Mail reported.

As per the publication, Chief Justice Kittredge also said a likely ‘explosion’ was involved. “Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started. Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs,” the publication reported him say.

Videos of the incident showed a house engulfed in flames with black smoke billowing.

Foul play involved?

Notably, authorities are still investigating the fire and have not said foul play is involved. Reportedly, arson is being probed in the investigation.

However, many have speculated that foul play was involved, despite no official confirmation from authorities. “They tried to kill a judge and her entire family yesterday by firebombing her house,” one person said.

Another commented, “Local security patrols have been increased.” Yet another person said, “Judge Diane Goodstein's house burned to the ground today after threats from her September 2025 ruling that blocked the DOJ access to sensitive voter registration data.”

HT.com could not verify the claims made by these profiles.

However, FITSNews reported that Goodstein had been getting death threats the past few weeks. “She's had multiple death threats over the years,” a judge purportedly close to Goodstein told the outlet. In September, Goodstein was involved in a controversial case of whether a voter's personal information in South Carolina could be handed over to the government. The order she passed in the matter was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court with the top court's verdict criticizing her.