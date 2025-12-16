Cancer surgeon breaks down 5 biggest myths about prostate cancer: What every man over 40 should know

Prostate cancer is a serious health issue around the world. The Indian Journal of Urology states that it is the second most common cancer in men, making up about 14.2% of new cancer cases. Despite its seriousness, many men hold onto myths about the disease, which can delay important tests and treatment. As men reach 40, it is important to be aware of myths vs facts about prostate cancer. The risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer increases when men have both a father and a brother with the disease.(Adobe Stock)

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer happens when cells in the prostate gland, which is a small gland below the bladder that makes seminal fluid, start to grow uncontrollably this type of cancer is especially serious for men, Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Robotic Cancer Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, tells Health Shots.

It's hard to identify exactly what causes prostate cancer, but certain factors increase the risk. These include age, family history, being overweight, and hormonal changes. “Early-stage prostate cancer often doesn’t have symptoms, making regular screening very important, especially for men over 40,” says the surgeon.

5 common myths about prostate cancer

It is important to raise awareness about prostate cancer, which helps with early detection and treatment. Here are five major myths that every man should stop believing.

Myth 1: Only older men get prostate cancer

Many people think prostate cancer only impacts older men, especially those over 65. However, men in their 40s and 50s can also get prostate cancer, especially if they have a family history of the disease. A study by the American Cancer Society shows that about 1 in 10 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives. Starting conversations and screenings around age 40 to 45 can help spot issues before they become serious.

Myth 2: Prostate cancer doesn’t always come with symptoms

One of the most dangerous myths is that if you feel fine, you are fine. This is not true. Many men with early-stage prostate cancer don’t show any symptoms. “When symptoms do appear, like trouble urinating, needing to go to the bathroom often at night, or pelvic pain, they usually mean the cancer has progressed a lot”, says the doctor. That’s why it’s important to get annual screenings and talk to your healthcare provider, even if you feel healthy.

Myth 3: Prostate cancer is a slow-growing cancer

Some prostate cancers grow slowly, but this can lead to a false sense of security. Not all tumours act the same way; some types of prostate cancer are aggressive and can spread quickly to other parts of the body, like the bones and lymph nodes. “Aggressive prostate cancer can worsen rapidly and may need immediate treatment,” says Dr Dabas. Underestimating the seriousness of prostate cancer can result in missed chances for life-saving care. Your doctor will use tests such as biopsies, MRIs, and genetic tests to assess the severity of your condition.

Myth 4: Prostate cancer treatment can affect urinary and sexual function

Many men worry about the side effects of treatment, especially the risk of losing urinary or sexual function. However, new treatments for prostate cancer have improved and can reduce these risks. “Methods such as nerve-sparing surgery, robotic-assisted surgery, and targeted therapies aim to preserve this function," says the expert. It is important to talk openly with your doctor about these worries. This way, you can learn about modern treatment options that may help ease your concerns.

Myth 5: All prostate cancers are deadly

Many people believe that being diagnosed with prostate cancer means you will die. This is not true. The survival rate for prostate cancer is much higher than for many other cancers. A study by the American Cancer Society shows that about 98% of men diagnosed will live for at least five years. “It’s important to understand that prostate cancer can be quite different from one person to another, and many men will not die from it. Finding prostate cancer early through screening can lead to treatment options that improve survival chances,” says the doctor.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)