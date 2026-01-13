Scott Adams net worth: All on his family, wealth and meeting with Trump
Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, has died at 68. His ex-wife shared the news during a podcast, citing his battle with prostate cancer.
Scott Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, died at the age of 68, stated his first ex-wife in a podcast on Tuesday. Last year, Adams mentioned that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
His ex-wife, Shelly Miles, shared the news of his passing during a live broadcast of his YouTube program, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”
“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Scott Adams stated last May during an episode of the show, adding that the prostate cancer has spread to his bones.
He revealed this information a day after Biden disclosed his own diagnosis.
The comic strip Dilbert made its debut in 1989, satirizing office culture. It continued to be published in various newspapers for decades until 2023. However, most publications discontinued it following comments from Adams that were condemned by several publishers as racist, hateful, and discriminatory.
What was Scott Adams net worth?
Adams achievements in the comic industry have resulted in significant financial rewards. Estimates suggest that his net worth is around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to his work in comics, he established a vegetarian food company and authored several books. Adams also emerged as a public figure on social media, frequently expressing his political views.
During the peak of his success with "Dilbert," Adams made an appearance in the fourth season of "Babylon 5" and had a cameo role on "NewsRadio." He has also been featured on "Real Time with Bill Maher," the "Commonwealth Club of California," Fox News, "Real Talk with Zuby," "Making Sense with Sam Harris," "The Joe Rogan Experience," along with numerous other talk shows and podcasts.
When Scott Adam predicted Trump's win
In 2015, Adams authored blog posts forecasting that Donald Trump had a 98% likelihood of securing the presidency. He formulated his predictions based on Trump's skills in persuasion and various techniques.
Adams had an encounter with Trump in the Oval Office in 2018, during which he was presented with a unique gift. Additionally, he has authored two books concerning religion: "God's Debris" published in 2001 and "The Religion War" released in 2004.
Scott Adam's personal life
In July 2006, Adams wed Shelly Miles on a yacht in San Francisco. The couple first met at a gym where Miles was employed. Adams took on the responsibility of raising Miles' two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Justin.
Tragically, Justin passed away from a fentanyl overdose in 2018 at the young age of 18. While Adams and Miles divorced in 2014, they have maintained a friendship.
On Christmas Day in 2019, Scott revealed on his podcast that he was engaged to model Kristina Basham. The couple tied the knot on July 11, 2020, with Basham having two children from a former relationship. The couple, however, announced their divorced in March 2022.