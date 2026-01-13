Scott Adams net worth: All on his family, wealth and meeting with Trump

Scott Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, died at the age of 68, stated his first ex-wife in a podcast on Tuesday. Last year, Adams mentioned that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, passed away at 68 after battling prostate cancer. He was known for his satirical take on office life and had a notable presence in media and politics. (Real Coffee with Scott Adams screenshot/YouTube)

His ex-wife, Shelly Miles, shared the news of his passing during a live broadcast of his YouTube program, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Scott Adams stated last May during an episode of the show, adding that the prostate cancer has spread to his bones.

He revealed this information a day after Biden disclosed his own diagnosis.

The comic strip Dilbert made its debut in 1989, satirizing office culture. It continued to be published in various newspapers for decades until 2023. However, most publications discontinued it following comments from Adams that were condemned by several publishers as racist, hateful, and discriminatory.

