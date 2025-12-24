San Francisco to have power disruption again? High wind warning issued; here's what to know

Just days after a massive power outage hit San Francisco, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced that a high wind warning in effect till 4 am on Wednesday, December 24, could disrupt power again. The NWS San Francisco CA issued a high wind warning on Tuesday, December 23, valid from 4 pm until Wednesday 4 am. The warning was issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose, Eastern Santa Clara Hills and East Bay Hills, and Monterey County, according to The Bee. Pedestrians walk in the dark on Hayes Street after a major power outage in San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)

"Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected,” the NSW said.

"Damaging winds could down trees, snap power lines, and result in property damage. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be extremely difficult and hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles," it added. "People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind."

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management wrote on X, “High Wind Warning in effect for San Francisco from 4PM today - 4AM tomorrow (Wednesday). Storms like this could disrupt power. Charge phones, have flashlights ready, and plan for medical needs. Secure loose items and windows, and plan extra time for travel. Avoid walking near trees, especially in parks.”

The San Francisco power outage

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said early Tuesday morning that power has finally been fully restored to all San Francisco customers. As of 4:31 am Tuesday, electricity had been restored to the final 3,800 customers following an outage caused by a fire at a San Francisco substation, PG&E said, according to NBC Bay area.

The power outages across large areas of San Francisco, had left about 130,000 customers without electricity. However, despite power being restored, the city now braces for another round of severe weather conditions that might hit the Bay Area.

A high wind warning is issued for sustained, strong winds with stronger gusts that require people to take action. In such situations, one must ensure they have shelter from loose objects like branches or weak structures. If someone is driving, they must keep both hands on the wheels and slow down.