San Francisco blackout: Muni subway service still disrupted? Sen. Scott Wiener blasts PG&E, ‘Outrageous & unacceptable’

As the massive San Francisco blackout continues into its third day for some residents, Muni subway service remains disrupted, according to State Sen. Scott Wiener. This is happening as a result of ongoing impacts from the PG&E outage. People observe an area affected by a blackout that hit about 130,000 residents, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, in San Francisco, California, U.S., December 21, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

“More than 48 hours into the PG&E meltdown & most of the Muni subway is still down. Right as people get ready for the holiday,” Weiner wrote on X. “It’s outrageous & unacceptable. It’s time for serious accountability. It’s time for San Francisco to break away from PG&E & create a public utility.”

Muni subway service still remains out. No underground trains are operating between Embarcadero and Castro stations, according to SFIST.

There is normal service on the K, L, and M lines to the west of Castro. Trains have been trains switching back and bus shuttles taking people downtown.

Meanwhile, Weiner said in another social media post Monday that he is “introducing legislation to let San Francisco break up with PG&E after this weekend’s fiasco.” He added, “It’s one thing to talk about change, but it’s another thing entirely to actually fight for it. I refuse to sit back and let giant corporations put profit over people.”

“PG&E is too large, and it’s not adequately maintaining its infrastructure,” Wiener, who is running for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat in 2026, said in a video on Threads. “It’s putting the interest of shareholders above the public interest. It’s time for San Francisco to break away.”

PG&E CEO speaks out

Over the weekend, a fire at one of PG&E’s substations on 8th and Mission left as many as 130,000 customers and businesses without power. PG&E CEO Sumeet Singh acknowledged customers’ frustration while speaking outside the affected substation on Monday. “You can see the men and women behind me. They have put their blood, sweat, equity and tears since the incident happened working around the clock to make sure we restore every single customer. I can appreciate [their] anger… and we’re doing everything that we can to restore everyone as safely and as quickly as possible,” said Singh.

Singh further estimated that power would be restored to 96% of affected customers by 2 pm Monday afternoon. He noted that the company is working to expedite claims for lost food and merchandise.