Who is Scott Wiener, the last-minute challenger to Nancy Pelosi's California seat?

Scott Wiener, a three-term California state senator known for his bold housing reforms and vocal LGBTQ advocacy. He has entered the race for California’s 11th Congressional District, the long-held seat of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. California State Senator Scott Weiner(Scott Weiner official website)

The announcement marks a significant moment in San Francisco politics and the broader generational shift within the U.S. Democratic Party.

Who is Scott Weiner?

Scott Weiner, born in Philadelphia, moved to San Francisco to pursue a legal career. He served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (2011-16) before being elected to the California State Senate in 2016, representing the 11th District.

In Sacramento, Wiener became a handler of major policy portfolios. He notably lowered barriers for housing construction (he authored landmark legislation allowing taller, denser development around transit hubs) and advocated for civil rights issues, particularly for LGBTQ+ communities.

He is openly gay and also co-chairs the California Legislative Jewish Caucus.

“I’m running for Congress to defend San Francisco"

Wiener formally announced his congressional bid on October 22, 2025, signalling he would not wait indefinitely for Pelosi’s decision on her future. “I’m running for Congress to defend San Francisco our values, our people, and the Constitution of the United States with everything I have,” he said in his launch video.

Despite previously stating he would only run if Pelosi retired, Wiener now finds himself in a contest where the 85-year-old former Speaker has yet to clarify her plans.

He added, “I have enormous respect for her, and that’s all I will say.”

He is majorly, campaigning on his resolve to fight against President Donald Trump's agenda. “Trump and his MAGA extremists don’t scare me,” he said.

The challenge ahead

According to Newsweek, if Pelosi does run for re-election, Wiener will face both the weight of her legacy and a formidable fundraising machine. If she retires, however, Wiener’s early entry may give him an edge in a crowded primary field that includes progressive challengers such as Saikat Chakrabarti.

For San Francisco voters, the campaign also puts front and center issues like housing affordability, homelessness, and urban development — long-standing local concerns

